Sports Protective Gear Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2027
Sports Protective Gear Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Helmets, Shin Guards, Knee Pads), Sports Type (Soccer, Skating, Cycling), Area of Protection, Distribution Channel & geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2023 ) The report "Sports Protective Gear Market by Type (Helmets, Shin Guards, Knee Pads), Sports Type (Soccer, Skating, Cycling), Area of Protection, Distribution Channel (Exclusive Stores, Multi-retail Stores, E-commerce Portals), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" The global sports protective gear market was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 7.1 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2027. The global market for sports protective gear is driven by basic factors such as growth in consumer awareness regarding health and fitness, prominence of national and international sporting events and increase in participation of women in sports events. Over the last couple of years, distribution of sporting goods has shifted from traditional channels to e-commerce platform and online applications.
By type, helmets segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of sports protective gear market during 2022 to 2027.
The helmets segment of the sports protective gear market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for helmets from professionals engaged in sports such as skiing, skating, cycling, and others.
By sports type, the soccer segment is estimated to record the highest growth in the sports protective gear market during the forecast period.
The soccer segment of the sports protective gear market is projected to be the fastest-growing segment during 2022 to 2027. Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and as more people are playing soccer, the number of soccer-related injuries is increasing.
North America is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global sports protective gear market during the forecast period
North America is projected to be the fastest-growing market for sports protective gear during the forecast period. The growing demand for sports protective gear is primarily driven by the economies in US and Canada. North America is one of the key markets for the sports protective gears. By value, US is the second largest market for sports protective gear majorly because it has been hosting a variety of sporting events and has developed infrastructure to attract an increasing number of people for participation in sports.
Nike, Inc (US), Adidas AG (Germany), PUMA SE (Germany), Under Armour, Inc (US), ASICS Corporation (Japan), Mizuno Corporation (Japan), Vista Outdoor (US), Amer Sports (Finland), Harrow Sports Inc (US), Bauer Hockey (US), BRG Sports (US), United Sports Brands (US), Xenith (US), Franklin sports (US), Dunlop Sports (UK) are the key players in sports protective gear market.
In February,2022, Adidas AG announced that it has formally completed the divestiture of Reebok to Authentic Brands Group (ABG) for a total consideration of up to USD 2.31 billion.
In September, 2021, Vista Outdoor has announced the acquisition of Foresight Sports. This acquisition is consider to increase the outdoor product portfolio of Vista Outdoor.
In January, 2020, Xenith has launched its first helmet with RHEON technology named as Shadow XR. The technology is consider to provide soft cushioning for frequent lower-speed impacts, and strengthen protection against high-speed impacts.
In December, 2018, Nike, Inc. has launched communitive shin pads, which have vibration motor. The vibration motor sends instructions through the vibrations; for example, the vibrations of different intensities, and in different locations in the shin pad may be related to an instruction of movement in a forward, backward, rightward, or leftward direction
