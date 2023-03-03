HAWAII FLUID ART OPENS NEW LOCATION IN DELAWARE
Changing the World One Painting at a Time
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2023 ) DELAWARE, OHIO -- Maya Ratcliff, founder of Hawaii Fluid Art, announced a local community member is opening a new franchise location in Delaware, Ohio.
WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
WHERE: Hawaii Fluid Art | 820 Sunbury Road Delaware, OH 43015
WHAT: Opening of a new one-of-a-kind art experience
ON-SITE CONTACT: L.C. | 618-541-1931
Come celebrate this new, one-of-a-kind, art experience opening in our community. Join us for sips and snacks while you paint your own masterpiece! Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Hawaii Fluid Art and its New Albany location offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more seven days a week! The art classes are fun, fast, and easy! Hawaii Fluid Art is the perfect activity for all ages and any skill level. Individuals, businesses, or organizations are encouraged to schedule one-on-one or group classes. Classes can be incorporated into birthday parties or other special events including corporate events, date nights, ladies’ nights out, or a family fun activity. Hawaii Fluid Art provides a place to have fun and be inspired. Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time,” says Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s founder and CEO.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2019, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art clients are extremely proud to display their unique acrylic paintings in their home or office. The mission of Hawaii Fluid Art is to positively impact every person who walks into a studio, and to make a difference in every community Hawaii Fluid Art is in. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, over 175 units have been sold, with over 35 studios opening in the next six months. Current open locations include: Dallas TX, Waikoloa Beach, HI, Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX., and Lubbock, TX.
Media Contact
Hawaii Fluid Art
Tiffany Kountz
tiffany@hawaiifluidart.com
(682) 338-0722
https://hawaiifluidart.com/
This press release is issued through EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
WHEN: Saturday, March 4, 2023 | 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
WHERE: Hawaii Fluid Art | 820 Sunbury Road Delaware, OH 43015
WHAT: Opening of a new one-of-a-kind art experience
ON-SITE CONTACT: L.C. | 618-541-1931
Come celebrate this new, one-of-a-kind, art experience opening in our community. Join us for sips and snacks while you paint your own masterpiece! Classes and private events can now be booked online at www.hawaiifluidart.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.
Hawaii Fluid Art and its New Albany location offers art classes, retail shopping, an art gallery, and more seven days a week! The art classes are fun, fast, and easy! Hawaii Fluid Art is the perfect activity for all ages and any skill level. Individuals, businesses, or organizations are encouraged to schedule one-on-one or group classes. Classes can be incorporated into birthday parties or other special events including corporate events, date nights, ladies’ nights out, or a family fun activity. Hawaii Fluid Art provides a place to have fun and be inspired. Its mission statement is, “to inspire and nurture the human spirit, one painting at a time,” says Maya Ratcliff, Hawaii Fluid Art’s founder and CEO.
About Hawaii Fluid Art
Founded in 2019, Hawaii Fluid Art delivers a unique blend of entertainment and
professional art instruction. Hawaii Fluid Art clients are extremely proud to display their unique acrylic paintings in their home or office. The mission of Hawaii Fluid Art is to positively impact every person who walks into a studio, and to make a difference in every community Hawaii Fluid Art is in. Since going public with the franchise in April 2022, over 175 units have been sold, with over 35 studios opening in the next six months. Current open locations include: Dallas TX, Waikoloa Beach, HI, Kansas City, Mo., Oklahoma City, OK., Frisco, TX., and Lubbock, TX.
Media Contact
Hawaii Fluid Art
Tiffany Kountz
tiffany@hawaiifluidart.com
(682) 338-0722
https://hawaiifluidart.com/
This press release is issued through EmailWire™ (www.emailwire.com) – the global newswire service that provides Press release distribution with guaranteed results™.
Contact Information:
Hawaii Fluid Art
Tiffany Kountz
Tel: (682) 338-0722
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Hawaii Fluid Art
Tiffany Kountz
Tel: (682) 338-0722
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results