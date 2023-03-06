Revolutionizing Business Operations: The Rapidly Growing Robotics-as-a-Service Market
Robotics as a Service Market by Type (Personal, Professional), Application (Handling, Processing, Dispensing, Welding & Soldering), Vertical (Logistics, Manufacturing, Automotive, Retail, Food & Beverage) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2023 ) The Robotics as a service market is valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to USD 4.0 billion by 2028; growing at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2028. The growth can be attributed to lower costs in long run and anticipated shortage of skilled labor in manufacturing sector.
Robotics as a service market based on application has been segmented into Handling, Assembling & Disassembling Dispensing, Processing, Welding & Soldering and Others. The handling application held the largest share of the robotics as a service market in 2022 due to the high adoption rate of robotics as a service in the logistics vertical. Handling activities such as pick and place, palletizing, packaging, and loading and unloading are common and applicable to most industries.
The robotics as a service market has been segmented on the basis of vertical has been fragmented into Manufacturing, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Logistics, Healthcare, Retail, Food & Beverage, Media & Entertainment and Others. The logistics vertical accounted for the largest market share for robotics as a service market in 2022 due to the high rate of robotics as a service adoption for handling and dispensing in the logistics vertical.
Asia Pacific dominated the robotics as a service market and is expected to maintain the position through the forecast period. The growth of the robotics as a service market in region can be attributed to use of automation which has not yet reached maturity, representing an opportunity for the growth of robotics as a service market. Large e-retailers may use robots for warehousing on a large scale in the coming years. In Asia Pacific, China remains the largest market for robotics as a service, whereas the market in India is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
