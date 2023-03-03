FLASHBACK to Roc Nation's Annual Pre-Grammy Brunch 2023
Step and Repeat LA Creates Media Wall for Roc Nation’s Star-Studded Brunch!
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES - One month ago on February 4th, in a little town called Bel Air, the black carpet was rolled out to make way for some of the biggest names in music as Jay-Z and Beyonce hosted their annual Roc Nation Brunch. The gathering takes place each year before music’s biggest night: The Grammy Awards...though 2023 marks the first brunch in three years!
Roc Nation is an entertainment agency founded by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z in 2008. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in London and Los Angeles, and represents major stars from Rihanna to Kyrie Irving.
Step and Repeat LA created an impressive 10’H press wall for this exclusive event. Created using wooden flats and a matte-finished fabric print, made using eco-friendly water-based ink and stretched onto the front-facing side of the structure, the backdrop featured logos for event sponsors Lexus, Sprite and D’USSE. The setu was then finished with a sleek black carpet in place of traditional red.
Attendees at this year’s event included Kelly Rowland, Tyler The Creator, Ella Mai, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, June Ambrose, Lil Kim, Babyface, Ari Lennox, and legendary producer Jimmy Jam.
From VIP events to birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s one-stop destination for everything red carpet.
Roc Nation is an entertainment agency founded by hip-hop mogul Jay-Z in 2008. The company is headquartered in New York City, with additional offices in London and Los Angeles, and represents major stars from Rihanna to Kyrie Irving.
Step and Repeat LA created an impressive 10’H press wall for this exclusive event. Created using wooden flats and a matte-finished fabric print, made using eco-friendly water-based ink and stretched onto the front-facing side of the structure, the backdrop featured logos for event sponsors Lexus, Sprite and D’USSE. The setu was then finished with a sleek black carpet in place of traditional red.
Attendees at this year’s event included Kelly Rowland, Tyler The Creator, Ella Mai, Chlöe and Halle Bailey, June Ambrose, Lil Kim, Babyface, Ari Lennox, and legendary producer Jimmy Jam.
From VIP events to birthday parties, Step and Repeat LA has been creating photo op backdrops for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s one-stop destination for everything red carpet.
Contact Information:
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Step and Repeat LA
Ben Toth
Tel: 8184347591
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results