Outskirts Press announces Xentar, the latest highly-anticipated fiction / science fiction / action & adventure book from Nokesville, VA author William J.
By Outskirts Press
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Nokesville, VA - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Xentar: Galactic Conquest by William J., which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the fiction / science fiction / action & adventure category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $28.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/xentar was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
Three ambitious and self-serving individuals known as the Chalice of Power control every aspect of the galaxy—religion, finances, medicines, food and water, and every essential resource—and therefore they control every single person’s happiness and misery. They pit worlds against one another like pawns in a game. Billions suffer and die for their amusement. Yet despite their massive power and influence, most of the galaxy is unaware of their existence, as the Chalice operates in the shadows. xentar is one of the few that knows the truth and is the only one that can stop them. Doing so requires him to sacrifice his body, career, and life, and head out to the unknown reaches of the galaxy to start his conquest. He is faced with immediate setbacks and only his unique physical abilities and intellect allow him to continue. Just when it appears that he is on the verge of achieving his goal, he crosses paths with a runaway assassin, a marooned boy, and a brilliant pilot whose destinies intertwine. Will they destroy everything Xentar has worked so hard to create? This sweeping epic with gloriously created worlds, richly detailed characters, and a roller-coaster plot will keep you on the edge of your seat . . . and waiting for a sequel!
Deftly constructed at 572 pages, Xentar: Galactic Conquest is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction / science fiction / action & adventure category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Xentar meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $28.95.
Additionally, Xentar can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977237484 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $28.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/xentar
About the Author
William J Martin is a mechanical engineer by trade. He’s married with three kids and lives in northern Virginia. In his younger days he served in Navy intelligence where he roamed the halls of CIA headquarters in Langley, the Pentagon, and the Defense Intelligence Agency
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
Contact Information:
Outskirts Press, Inc.
Bridget Horstmann
Tel: 1-866-672-6657
Email us
