Outskirts Press announces Zayin, the latest highly-anticipated fiction/science fiction/action & adventure book from Voorhees, NJ author Josh Goldstein.
Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Zayin: Endless War by Josh Goldstein, the author's most recent book. The 6.14 x 9.21 black & white paperback in the fiction/science fiction/action & adventure category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $21.95. Zayin is also available in its 6.14 x 9.21 black & white casebound edition for $33.95.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
On Planet Zayin, a world of gleaming spires and towers, Prince Taal, Princess Liron, and General Tor-ox fight the forces of Prime Minister Mabus-Tel who has overthrown the monarchy. Who will win the war for control of Zayin, the Zagana Rebellion or Mabus-Tel and Amgog? The fight for freedom begins.
http://jlgcomics.net/
Deftly constructed at 339 pages, Zayin: Endless War is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction/science fiction/action & adventure category.
Additionally, Zayin can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore.
ISBN: 9781478739838 Format: 6.14 x 9.21 Black & White Paperback SRP: $21.95
ISBN: 9781977256829 Format: 6.14 x 9.21 Black & White Casebound SRP: $33.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/zayinendlesswar2
About the Author
Josh Goldstein is the author of five previous books, including four graphic novels and one book currently out of publication. He is a graduate of Stockton University in Historical Studies. He lives in Cherry Hill, NJ, and loves Mr.Pibb.
https://www.facebook.com/josh.goldstein3/
https://twitter.com/joshgoldstein16
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
