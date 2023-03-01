Real Web Marketing Inc. Offers Pay Per Click Ad Management
Real Web Marketing Inc. has announced that it is offering pay per click (PPC) advertising management for Google Ads, Facebook, and Bing Ads.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES: Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering pay per click (PPC) advertising management for Google Ads, Facebook, and Bing Ads.
Real Web Marketing has been doing pay per click management since 2005, and is a Google Partner and is Google Ads Certified.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Our goal with pay per click ad management is usually to get conversions, meaning people who respond to the client as either a lead or a sale. Pay per click can be very effective if managed correctly. And with Google, Facebook and Bing, they give you great statistics that make it easy to track your success.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Real Web Marketing has been doing pay per click management since 2005, and is a Google Partner and is Google Ads Certified.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Our goal with pay per click ad management is usually to get conversions, meaning people who respond to the client as either a lead or a sale. Pay per click can be very effective if managed correctly. And with Google, Facebook and Bing, they give you great statistics that make it easy to track your success.”
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
Contact Information:
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Real Web Marketing, Inc.
John Eberhard
Tel: 661-441-2429
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results