Floor Grinding Tools Market Projected to Obtain USD 155 Million by 2027
Floor Grinding Tools Market research report categorizes the global market by Application (Grinding, Honing, Polishing, Burnishing), Floor Type (Concrete, Wood, Marble), Polishing Type (Dry Polishing, Wet Polishing) & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2023 ) The global Floor Grinding Tools Market size is projected to grow from USD 124 million in 2022 to USD 155 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. The thriving construction industry, a significant development in the retail, commercial, and hospitality segments, technological advancements, and innovations in the flooring industry, and shifting demand toward modern and fast construction techniques are driving the floor grinding tools market.
Wood floor type is the fastest gorwing segment due to the hardwood flooring is preferred in residential construction as it is stylish and durable. The variety of wood colors, patterns, and styles make it appealing.. Furthermore, owing to the high demand for wood grinding, major manufacturers are launching specific products for floor grinding. EZ SL SERIES by Husqvarna Group provides wood grinding tools, a single-layer diamond tool specifically developed for efficient initial grinding of wood.
The wet segment is the fastest growing segment the Floor Grinding Tools Market, with a CAGR of 5.01% in terms of value, in 2021. Wet polishing is one of the oldest ways of polishing floors. In the wet polishing method, the water is applied on the floor, which captures the dust in the slurry. Therefore, it does not impact the air environment for the masons or workers preventing the hazards of silica dust.
Infrastructure spending is a key driver of the global and regional economies. It is expected that spending on capital projects and infrastructure will grow significantly over the next decade. China, India, and other countries in the Asia Pacific, along with South Africa and Brazil, are investing considerably in infrastructural development.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Floor Grinding Tools Market”
218 - Market Data Tables
38 - Figures
191 - Pages
The floor grinding tools market in the North America includes US, Canada and Mexico. North America has been a global leader concerning product innovations in terms of quality. The US and Canada are the most developed countries in North America. In 2021, the construction industry witnessed swift growth in the US and Canada, with the residential sector growth continuing to drive the demand for housing units. The growth rate is expected to improve as their governments have plans to invest in infrastructure development through smart city projects, which will add momentum to the region’s construction industry.
The floor grinding tools market comprises major solution providers, Husqvarna Group (Sweden), Tyrolit Group (Austria) Diamag (Netherlands), Klindex (Italy), Shenzhen Idimas Holding Co., Ltd. (China), SASE Company, LLC (US), Balstrac (US), Scanmaskin Sverige AB (Sweden), DRS Floor (Germany), Superabrasive Inc. (US) and Linax Co. Ltd (China) among others. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the floor grinding tools market, with their company profiles, and key market strategies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
