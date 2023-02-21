Globitel's SpeechLog Retail solution adopted by one of Kuwait's largest telecom operators in record-fast roll-out
By Globitel
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2023 ) Amman, Jordan – (ARAB NEWSWIRE.COM) – Globitel, a leading telecom and customer experience solutions provider, is proud to announce that it has successfully deployed its SpeechLog Retail for one of Kuwait’s telecom companies, rolling out the state-of-the-art solution across 50 shops—and more than 200 customer service agents—in record time.
Globitel’s SpeechLog Retail system allows businesses to seamlessly evaluate and monitor their sales representatives, observing and tracking interactions with customers and deriving valuable data and insights in order to enhance their customer service operations. The solution employs audio and video recording tools alongside advanced, AI-powered facial and vocal recognition technology in order to evaluate the appearance, sentiments, and overall quality of customer service representatives’ in-person interactions with customers.
Commenting on Globitel’s most recent business achievement, the company’s Managing Partner, Fadi Qutaishat, said, “Winning this contract is a testament to our solution’s proven ability to capture large swaths of data in order to determine how well shops and agents are performing their customer service functions.”
“Our goal,” Qutaishat continued, “was to deploy SpeechLog Retail as rapidly as possible, so that our client could immediately begin deriving value from the solution. Our team managed to roll out the solution across more than 50 shops in record time—meeting our ambitious deadline with time to spare! As one of our top-selling solutions, SpeechLog Retail is now supporting our client’s operations in Kuwait, helping them achieve higher rates of customer satisfaction across all their retail shops.”
Globitel’s newest telecom partner in one of the MENA region’s largest telecom operators. The company has adopted SpeechLog Retail as part of its strategic efforts to further prioritize its relationships with customers, adding value through every customer interaction at every touchpoint. As always, Globitel is eager to serve as a trusted partner in helping clients achieve their vision for the future of their business.
About Globitel
Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Iraq.
Follow Globitel on LinkedIn (Globitel), Twitter (@globitel_int), Facebook (@Globitel.solutions) and subscribe to YouTube (Globitel Solutions) for the latest product news.
Contact Information:
Globitel
Fadi Qutaishat
Tel: +962795778111
