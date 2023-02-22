Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market Leaders & Key Revenue Pockets
Growing preference for aqueous-based metal cleaning, the rapidly growing automotive and manufacturing industry, and the transition to safer alternatives for solvent-degreasing applications are the major factors driving the global market
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2023 ) Aqueous-based metal cleaners are used to remove dirt, oil, grease, stains, corrosion oxides, rust particulates, scale, and stencil marks. The global Aqueous-based Metal Cleaners Market is estimated at USD 11.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 14.6 billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 5.4%. The market is largely fueled by increasing applications, technological advancements, and growing demand in developing countries in Asia Pacific, such as China and India, due to the growing manufacturing sector
The Manufacturing Cleaning Association states, " Aqueous metal cleaning chemicals are water-based with low or no VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Instead of dissolving grease like solvent metal cleaning chemicals, aqueous metal cleaning chemicals rely on heat, agitation, and additives to break down the contaminants and wash them from the surface of components. Due to the water content, aqueous systems produce minimal hazardous waste, contain no ozone-depleting properties, and offer better operator acceptability.
Alkaline is the most commonly used chemistry type of aqueous-based metal cleaner. This solution is used to remove grease from various types of metals. Alkaline solutions rinse well after cleaning, and as a result, no residue is left behind. The use of alkaline cleaners is increasing due to the growing awareness of environmental and personal safety associated with chlorinated and petroleum-based solvents. Properties such as nontoxicity, non-volatile, non-combustible, and biodegradability make them environmentally, which drives the market demand.
The South American aqueous-based metal cleaners market is segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America. The demand for aqueous-based metal cleaners in this region is projected to grow at a lower rate than in Asia Pacific. However, the region is a promising market for aqueous-based metal cleaners owing to stable economic growth and development. The development of the infrastructure sector and improved standard of living are expected to boost vehicle sales.
The key market players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Stepan Company (US), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Clariant AG (Switzerland), The Chemours Company (US), Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (Thailand), Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (US) and among others.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Aqueous-Based Metal Cleaners Market”
327 - Market Data Tables
70 - Figures
279 - Pages
BASF SE focuses on expanding its presence in emerging markets and maintaining a strong position in the existing ones. The company has a significant geographical presence and a strong brand image in the market. It is focusing on maintaining its position in the market by strengthening its customer relationships in key industries through innovations in applications and technological areas. The company also focuses on the environmental impact of its products and, hence, started production of methanol using renewable raw materials. As a result, the company has reduced the total emission of greenhouse gases by 50%.
In October 2022, The Surface Treatment global business unit of BASF’s Coatings division, operating under the Chemetall brand, opened its first regional innovation and technology center for applied surface treatment technology in Shanghai, China.
Dow Inc. is one of the largest chemical manufacturers in the world. The company offers products and services across 160 countries through its subsidiaries. It operates in 34 countries with 189 production plants. It serves a number of end-use industries, including construction, healthcare & medical, packaging, oil & gas, transportation, pharmaceutical, processed foods, pulp & paper, textile & carpet, utilities, and renewable energy.
