YG Launches New Collection at Fred Segal Pop Up Event in LA
Step and Repeat LA Creates Customized Media Wall for the Launch of Fred Segal x 4Hunnid!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 22, 2023 ) West Hollywood - YG and Fred Segal have collaborated to bring forth a new clothing line, as part of YG’s 4Hunnid brand, exclusively for Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard store. The apparel, which ranges in price from $50 to $1,000, will be available until February 23rd.
The pop up event took place at Segal’s store on Sunset the eve of February 3rd, and those in attendance included celebrities such as The Kid LAROI, Shannon Thornton, and BIA.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to produce one of its signature Media Walls to be used as the photo-op backdrop for the event. Created using a series of wooden set flats, with a fabric print stretched onto the face, Media Walls are the most appropriate and aesthetically-pleasing product to be used for high-end events, as they disguise all hardware. The final look is clean and neat!
The print itself was created using a matte-finished fabric, which absorbs all light from flash photography, guaranteeing a glare-free photo every time. The ink used to print the logos, which included those of 4Hunnid and Fred Segal, was a water-based ink that ensures rich color, all while minimizing any negative effects on the environment.
From large-scale premieres to grand openings of small businesses, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless special events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
