FLASHBACK: Cast of Telenovela Gathers at Iconic Cemetery for VIP Screening
‘El Senor De Los Cielos’ Celebrates Latest Season with Exclusive Screening!
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 24, 2023 ) Hollywood - The producers of the hit Telemundo show, El Senor De Los Cielos, chose a very unique location to host a special VIP screening for the cast - the Hollywood Forever Cemetery! The show, which is on its 8th Season, was created by Luis Zelkowicz. The private screening took place on Jan 17, 2023.
The series is based on the life and work of Amado Carrillo Fuentes, the former leader of the Juarez Cartel, and stars Rafael Amaya as Fuentes. The cast also includes Carmen Aub, Wayne LeGette and Lisa Owen.
For the red carpet experience, Step and Repeat LA created one of its signature Media Walls. Created from wooden set flats and featuring a high-quality, matte-finished fabric print, the wall measured in at 8’H and 20’W, and was finished with a roll of classic plush red carpet.
From large-scale premieres to grand openings of small businesses, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless special events for nearly 15 years.
