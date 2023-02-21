Global Acrylic Polymer Market: Opportunities and Challenges
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 21, 2023 ) The global Acrylic Polymer Market for cleaning application is projected to grow from USD 580 Million in 2021 to USD 709 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.1%. The Acrylic Polymer Market for cleaning application is expected to register a 4.1% CAGR between 2021 and 2026. The water-borne accounted for the largest market share of 93.8% in 2020, in terms of value. Laundry & Detergent is estimated to be the largest application of acrylic polymer market for cleaning application during the forecast period, followed by dishwashing in terms of volume. Increasing awareness and emphasis on hygiene and cleaning measures, along with increasing demand for high-performance, sustainable, and eco-friendly cleaning products, are fueling the growth of the acrylic polymers market for cleaning application. The stringent regulations and norms are also supporting the market growth.
Acrylic polymer market for cleaning application can be broadly classified into water-borne, and solvent-borne, based on type. The selection of a type depends on the application area and cost of materials, among others. Due to the alkaline nature of water-borne acrylic polymer, it is majorly used in household cleaning products such as dishwashing soaps, laundry & detergents, fabric softeners, and hard surface cleaners; whereas solvent-borne acrylic polymers are mainly used in sensitization and disinfectant of the surface.
It is used to remove hard stains of oil and grease when used in laundry detergents. Across the globe, the market is propelled by the growing awareness of hygiene and cleanliness, coupled with the rising demand for cleaning products in households, institutions, and industrial facilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the growth can be attributed to cleanliness standards mandated by authorities and the mounting pressure to sanitize public places.
The global acrylic polymer market is segmented based on application into laundry & detergents, dishwash, industrial & intuitional cleaning, hard surface cleaning, and other applications. These cleaning products are mainly used in the form of liquid or powder cleaners. Acrylic polymers are used to improve the performance of cleaning products. The use of acrylic polymers in cleaning applications helps provide better stain and soil removal and excellent dispersion quality at a moderate cost. It also helps to make sustainable products by offering low toxicity.
The acrylic polymer market for cleaning application is divided into four regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of World. North America accounted for the largest share of the acrylic polymer market in 2020. In Europe and North America, stringent regulations and increasing demand for sustainable laundry & detergents and other cleaning products have supported the growth of the acrylic polymer market. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market between 2021 and 2026.
The leading players in the acrylic polymer market for cleaning application are Dow Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Toagosei Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan), Arkema (France), Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. (Japan), Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. (US), and others.
