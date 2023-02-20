Bravo Celebrates Launch of Tenth Season of Hit Reality Show!
Step and Repeat LA Creates Customized Pink Carpet Backdrop for ‘Vanderpump Rules Season 10’ Launch Party!
February 20, 2023
West Hollywood - Lisa Vanderpump, English TV personality, business woman and actress, is no stranger to glitz and glam, which is exactly what Step and Repeat LA served up for the launch party of Season 10 of her hit reality TV show, ‘Vanderpump Rules’.
‘Vanderpump Rules’ began airing in 2013, and is a spinoff of one of Bravo TV’s other shows, ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’, of which Vanderpump was an original cast member. ‘Rules’ follows the lives of a group of young adult friends who all work together at Vanderpump’s restaurant, SUR. Each week, viewers of the show watch as personal and professional lives clash, making for some good and unforgettable TV moments. The launch party for the show’s tenth season took place on February 7th at SUR in West Hollywood.
Step and Repeat LA was commissioned to design and produce not one but two backdrops, which were installed side-by-side in an L-shape to create a unique and memorable photo-op experience. Instead of traditional rouge carpet, the team in charge of putting the event together opted instead for hot pink carpet, which was then lined with matching pink velvet ropes and chrome stanchions.
Step and Repeat LA used a high-quality matte-finished fabric to produce both backdrops. The full color backdrop was printed using eco-friendly water-based ink on a state-of-the-art printer to ensure the highest quality with minimal effect on the environment.
From large-scale premieres to grand openings of small businesses, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless special events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
