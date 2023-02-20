Hydroxyapatite Market Size Is Estimated To Rise To USD 3.1 Billion By 2025: Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Hydroxyapatite Market is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2025. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2023 ) The global Hydroxyapatite Market is projected to grow from USD 2.2 billion in 2020 to USD 3.1 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2020 and 2025. The aging population across the globe, increasing demand for bioceramics in orthopedic and dental care applications, and increasingly easy accessibility to various medical treatments are the major factors driving the growth of the Hydroxyapatite Market across the globe. The North American region is the prime consumer of Hydroxyapatite, globally. The Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market is projected to register the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growth of the Asia Pacific Hydroxyapatite market can be attributed to the flourishing healthcare sector in the region. Countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India are experiencing rapid growth in their medical tourism sector, thereby fueling the growth of the domestic healthcare sectors in these countries.
Increasing demand for orthopedic and dental implants, the growing popularity of bioactive materials, and continuous R&D activities to increase the applicability of hydroxyapatite are expected to drive the growth of the Hydroxyapatite market across the globe during the forecast period.
Among types, the nano-size Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The recent developments of Hydroxyapatite based biomaterials for biomedical application is mainly attributed to the advancement in nanotechnology. This advancement in technology helps overcome the shortcomings of micro-size Hydroxyapatite, such as a large surface area in relation to volume and unusual chemical synergistic effects. Nano-size Hydroxyapatite exhibits improved sinterability and enhanced densification, due to which, the fracture toughness and mechanical properties improve. These properties of nano-size Hydroxyapatite increases its demand in various applications such as orthopedic, dental care, plastic surgery, food, and pharmaceuticals.
Among applications, the orthopedic segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Among applications, the orthopedic segment of the Hydroxyapatite market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Hydroxyapatite is used as a natural bone substitute in orthopedic applications. It is also widely used to coat metal implants to increase their biocompatibility. The aging population and growing accessibility and affordability of orthopedic treatments are fueling the growth of the orthopedic application segment of the Hydroxyapatite market.
The North American region accounted for the largest share of the Hydroxyapatite market in 2019.
The North American region is the prime consumer of hydroxyapatite, globally. It accounted for the largest share of the Hydroxyapatite market in 2019. The US is projected to lead the North America Hydroxyapatite market between 2020 and 2025. The growth of the North America Hydroxyapatite market can be attributed to the rising geriatric population across the globe and the increasing number of arthroplasty and dental implant surgeries performed in the region.
The key companies operating in the Hydroxyapatite market are FLUIDINOVA (Portugal), SofSera Corporation (Japan), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), Taihei Chemical Industrial Co. Ltd. (Japan), SigmaGraft (US) and CAM Bioceramics (Netherlands).
