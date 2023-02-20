Polyolefin Pipes Market - Emerging Trends & Global Future Forecasts - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Polyolefin Pipes Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (PE, PP, Plastomer), Application, End-use Industry & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2023 ) The global Polyolefin Pipes Market size is projected to reach USD 24.1 billion by 2026 at a CAGR of 5.3% from USD 18.6 billion in 2021. Higher capacity-to-demand ratio, rising concerns pertaining to plastic disposal, economic slowdown, and the impact of COVID-19 on the manufacturing sector are the factors restraining the market.
Polyolefins (PO) are a family of Polyethylene (PE) and Polypropylene (PP) thermoplastics. They are produced mainly from oil & natural gas by the process of polymerization of ethylene and propylene, respectively. Their versatility has made them one of the most popular plastics in use today. These pipes cater to various applications in different end-use industries, such as water transportation & distribution, effluent water disposal, irrigation systems, dewatering, offshore & onshore oil & gas transportation, chemical distribution & drainage, corrosive fluid transfer, and others.
Based on types, PE has a high demand from polyolefin pipe manufacturers for applications in various end-use industries. PE is a thermoplastic pipe made from material that can be melted and reformed. It is rugged, flexible, and durable. It has outstanding chemical and environmental stress crack resistance and these performance benefits of PE pipe drive the growth of the segment.
Based on application, the polyolefin pipe is corrosion-resistant and has a long history of use as an abrasion-resistant material in industrial applications. It is lightweight, easy to install, and reduces the number of fittings needed in a system because of its flexibility. Because of the hazardous nature of some chemicals which are required to be transported, it is imperative that the piping system does not leak. The heat fusing polyolefin pipe provides a leak-free joint which is as strong if not stronger than the pipe itself in tension and pressure applications. These joints are self-restrained. They do not need thrust blocks or restraint harnesses except where the pipe attaches to a non-polyethylene system.
Based on end-use industry, The agriculture end-use industry is projected to lead the global Polyolefin Pipes Market during the forecast period. Due to their inherent features, polyolefin pipes are best suited for agriculture and irrigation applications. The toughness and resistance to strong chemicals and corrosion are some of its major features. These, along with factors such as low weight, cost-effectiveness, and durability are leading to their rising demand.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Polyolefin Pipes Market”
174 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
190 - Pages
The polyolefin pipes market in the APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in terms of value, during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for polyolefin pipe due to increasing construction activities, rapid industrialization, and rising population in the region. Furthermore, the low cost of raw materials as well as their ease of availability, along with the low cost of establishing production facilities are some of the additional factors projected to boost the growth of the market in the APAC region during the forecast period.
However, climatic challenges to maintain pipes, fluctuation in raw material prices, and difficulties in large-scale manufacturing of PO pipes are the major challenges for the growth of the polyolefin pipes market between 2021 and 2026.
AGRU (Austria), GF Piping Systems (Switzerland), Advanced Drainage Systems (US), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (US), JM Eagle (US), Aliaxis (Belgium), Radius Systems (UK), Prinsco (US), Polyplastic Group (Russia), Nan Ya Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Thai-Asia P.E. (Thailand), United Poly Systems (US), Future Pipe Industries (UAE), WL Plastics (US), Aquatherm (US), Blue Diamond Industries (US), Armtec (Canada), Pipeline Plastics (US), TeraPlast Group (Romania), Charter Plastics (US), Infra Pipe Solutions Pvt Ltd. (Canada), Pars Ethylene Kish (Iran), Vesbo Piping Systems (Turkey) are the major players in the polyolefin pipes market.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
