Liquid Ring Compressors Market to be Worth USD 337 Million by 2026
Liquid Ring Compressors Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (Single-stage, Two-stage), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron), Flow Rate, Application & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 20, 2023 ) The global Liquid Ring Compressors Market size was USD 240 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 337 million by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026, owing to rising gas transportation sector. The oil & gas segment is the biggest application for liquid ring compressors. The growing investments in the crude oil industry is expected to drive the use of liquid ring compressors.
By type, two-stage is the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry will lead to an increase in the demand for liquid ring compressors. By type, the two-stage pumps are more efficient at much higher vacuum levels. Also, they are better suited for handling solvents at much higher levels of vacuum.
By flow rate, 3000-10,000 m3/h segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The liquid ring compressors with a flow rate of 3,000-10,000 m3/h are considered medium capacity liquid ring compressors. Medium capacity liquid ring compressors are used in diverse applications across industries such as oil & gas and petrochemical & chemical. High demand from pulp & paper, oil & gas, power generation, and chemical industries is expected to fuel the growth of this segment.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Liquid Ring Compressors Market”
142 - Market Data Tables
55 - Figures
185 - Pages
North America is expected to be the second-largest market in 2020, in terms of value.
North America is expected to be the second-largest market for liquid ring compressors during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for liquid ring compressors from water and wastewater treatment plants in the region. Also, industries such as food & beverage, chemical processing, and pharmaceutical are driving the demand for liquid ring compressors in the region.
The key market players include Busch Vacuum Solutions (Germany), Flowserve Corporation (US), Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll Rand (US), DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc. (US), Graham Corporation (US), Cutes Corp. (Taiwan), Zibo Zhaohan Vacuum Pump Co., Ltd (China), OMEL (Brazil), and Speck (Germany). These players have adopted product launches, agreements, acquisitions, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions as their growth strategies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
