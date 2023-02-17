Revolutionize Your Patient Care Processes with Our Patient Registry Software System
The global Patient registry software market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2026.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 17, 2023 )
Introduction to the Patient Registry Software Market
The Patient Registry Software Market is a relatively new segment within the healthcare technology industry that provides a central repository for patient medical data and provides a range of services for healthcare providers and researchers. The market is driven by the need for healthcare providers to collect and analyze comprehensive patient data in order to improve patient care, reduce costs and improve efficiencies. The growing demand for healthcare IT solutions and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions are expected to drive the growth of the patient registry software market. Furthermore, the increasing focus on patient-centric care, the need to reduce healthcare costs and the emergence of new technologies are projected to further propel the growth of the market.
Global Patient Registry Software Market Overview
The global Patient registry software market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2026.
The report also includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product types, applications and geographical regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the patient registry software market. It includes a list of key players in the market, their product offerings, business strategies, financial statements and the latest developments in the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144694594
Drivers of the Patient Registry Software Market
• Increasing Adoption of EHR: The increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems is driving the growth of the patient registry software market. The use of EHRs helps improve healthcare quality and reduce costs by providing real-time access to patient information, facilitating communication between healthcare providers, and increasing the accuracy of data entry.
• Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: The rise in demand for personalized medicine is also driving the growth of the patient registry software market. Personalized medicine relies heavily on the use of patient registries to obtain data on the patient's lifestyle, medical history, and genetic makeup. This information can be used to create personalized treatments and therapies that are tailored to the patient's specific needs.
• Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Patient Registries: Governments around the world are launching initiatives to promote the use of patient registries. These initiatives are aimed at improving patient care and outcomes by providing better access to information and evidence-based care. This is driving the growth of the patient registry software market.
• Technological Advancements: Technological advancements, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, are driving the growth of the patient registry software market.
Challenges Faced by the Patient Registry Software Market
• Data Privacy and Security: One of the biggest challenges faced by the patient registry software market is the secure storage of data. The software must ensure that all patient records and data remain secure, confidential, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
• Accessibility and Interoperability: The patient registry software must be able to access and exchange data with other systems. This requires that the software be able to integrate with existing systems, so that all data can be accessed and exchanged seamlessly.
• Cost: Another challenge faced by the patient registry software market is the cost associated with implementing and maintaining the software. The cost of the software and the associated hardware and maintenance can be prohibitively expensive for many healthcare organizations.
• Usability: The patient registry software must be easy to use and understand, with a user-friendly interface. If the software is not intuitive, it can be difficult for users to utilize the software effectively.
• Regulatory Compliance: The patient registry software must also be compliant with all applicable laws and regulations. This includes ensuring that the data is secure and protected, as well as complying with any data privacy and security laws.
Regional Patient Registry Software Market Analysis
Market growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising awareness about the benefits of EHRs, improvements in healthcare systems, the development of medical tourism in Asian countries, and high demand for EHRs in Asian countries. The adoption of innovative technologies is increasing in Asia Pacific. In this region, disease registries are a prime focus area, while medical devices and other product registries are comparatively underdeveloped. The region shows a very high demand for EHRs due to its rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic conditions.
Major Players in the Patient Registry Software Market
The prominent players in this market are IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany), Medstreaming- M2S (US), ImageTrend (US), Evado Clinical (Australia) and WIRB Copernicus Group (US), Global Vision Technologies (US), Conduent, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Cedaron (US), Lumdex (US), Armus (US), Phamax AG (Switzerland), and Versaform Systems Corp (US), ESO Solutions (US) and Ordinal Data Inc. (US).
Recent Developments and Trends in the Patient Registry Software Market
• In March 2021, ESO Solutions (US) entered into a partnership with Virginia EMS Systems (US) to deliver a statewide EMS data repository and statewide trauma registry for the collection and analysis of data to reveal key insights and trends.
• In December 2020, ImageTrend, Inc. (US) announced the latest National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) Data Dictionary will be available in-Patient Registry on January 1, 2021.
• In November 2020, ArborMetrix, Inc. (US) entered into a partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics to develop and grow a clinical registry to advance all children's health, well-being, and development.
• In October 2020, Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada) with Movember (Australia) to design and develop a new registry database to launch the world's largest prostate cancer patient registry network.
• In June 2020, ArborMetrix Inc. (US) entered into a partnership with The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) (US). This partnership aims to provide the IR Quality Registry to improve patient care by integrating analytics.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144694594
Conclusion
The Patient Registry Software Market is expected to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising demand for patient data management solutions, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the need to improve patient care. Additionally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising demand for healthcare IT solutions are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation and the lack of skilled personnel may hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing focus of software developers and vendors on developing innovative solutions for the healthcare sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
Introduction to the Patient Registry Software Market
The Patient Registry Software Market is a relatively new segment within the healthcare technology industry that provides a central repository for patient medical data and provides a range of services for healthcare providers and researchers. The market is driven by the need for healthcare providers to collect and analyze comprehensive patient data in order to improve patient care, reduce costs and improve efficiencies. The growing demand for healthcare IT solutions and the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions are expected to drive the growth of the patient registry software market. Furthermore, the increasing focus on patient-centric care, the need to reduce healthcare costs and the emergence of new technologies are projected to further propel the growth of the market.
Global Patient Registry Software Market Overview
The global Patient registry software market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.4 billion in 2021 and is poised to reach $2.8 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2021 to 2026.
The report also includes a detailed segmentation of the market by product types, applications and geographical regions. The report also includes a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the patient registry software market. It includes a list of key players in the market, their product offerings, business strategies, financial statements and the latest developments in the market.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=144694594
Drivers of the Patient Registry Software Market
• Increasing Adoption of EHR: The increasing adoption of Electronic Health Records (EHR) systems is driving the growth of the patient registry software market. The use of EHRs helps improve healthcare quality and reduce costs by providing real-time access to patient information, facilitating communication between healthcare providers, and increasing the accuracy of data entry.
• Growing Demand for Personalized Medicine: The rise in demand for personalized medicine is also driving the growth of the patient registry software market. Personalized medicine relies heavily on the use of patient registries to obtain data on the patient's lifestyle, medical history, and genetic makeup. This information can be used to create personalized treatments and therapies that are tailored to the patient's specific needs.
• Government Initiatives to Promote Use of Patient Registries: Governments around the world are launching initiatives to promote the use of patient registries. These initiatives are aimed at improving patient care and outcomes by providing better access to information and evidence-based care. This is driving the growth of the patient registry software market.
• Technological Advancements: Technological advancements, such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, are driving the growth of the patient registry software market.
Challenges Faced by the Patient Registry Software Market
• Data Privacy and Security: One of the biggest challenges faced by the patient registry software market is the secure storage of data. The software must ensure that all patient records and data remain secure, confidential, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.
• Accessibility and Interoperability: The patient registry software must be able to access and exchange data with other systems. This requires that the software be able to integrate with existing systems, so that all data can be accessed and exchanged seamlessly.
• Cost: Another challenge faced by the patient registry software market is the cost associated with implementing and maintaining the software. The cost of the software and the associated hardware and maintenance can be prohibitively expensive for many healthcare organizations.
• Usability: The patient registry software must be easy to use and understand, with a user-friendly interface. If the software is not intuitive, it can be difficult for users to utilize the software effectively.
• Regulatory Compliance: The patient registry software must also be compliant with all applicable laws and regulations. This includes ensuring that the data is secure and protected, as well as complying with any data privacy and security laws.
Regional Patient Registry Software Market Analysis
Market growth in the Asia Pacific region is mainly driven by the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, rising awareness about the benefits of EHRs, improvements in healthcare systems, the development of medical tourism in Asian countries, and high demand for EHRs in Asian countries. The adoption of innovative technologies is increasing in Asia Pacific. In this region, disease registries are a prime focus area, while medical devices and other product registries are comparatively underdeveloped. The region shows a very high demand for EHRs due to its rising geriatric population and prevalence of chronic conditions.
Major Players in the Patient Registry Software Market
The prominent players in this market are IBM Corporation (US), IQVIA Holdings (US), OpenText Corporation (Canada), Optum (US), Premier, Inc. (US), ArborMetrix (US), FIGmd (US), McKesson Corporation (US), Syneos Health (US), Dacima Software (Canada), ifa Systems AG (Germany), Medstreaming- M2S (US), ImageTrend (US), Evado Clinical (Australia) and WIRB Copernicus Group (US), Global Vision Technologies (US), Conduent, Inc. (US), Elekta AB (Sweden), Cedaron (US), Lumdex (US), Armus (US), Phamax AG (Switzerland), and Versaform Systems Corp (US), ESO Solutions (US) and Ordinal Data Inc. (US).
Recent Developments and Trends in the Patient Registry Software Market
• In March 2021, ESO Solutions (US) entered into a partnership with Virginia EMS Systems (US) to deliver a statewide EMS data repository and statewide trauma registry for the collection and analysis of data to reveal key insights and trends.
• In December 2020, ImageTrend, Inc. (US) announced the latest National Trauma Data Bank (NTDB) Data Dictionary will be available in-Patient Registry on January 1, 2021.
• In November 2020, ArborMetrix, Inc. (US) entered into a partnership with the American Academy of Pediatrics to develop and grow a clinical registry to advance all children's health, well-being, and development.
• In October 2020, Dacima Software, Inc. (Canada) with Movember (Australia) to design and develop a new registry database to launch the world's largest prostate cancer patient registry network.
• In June 2020, ArborMetrix Inc. (US) entered into a partnership with The Society of Interventional Radiology (SIR) (US). This partnership aims to provide the IR Quality Registry to improve patient care by integrating analytics.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=144694594
Conclusion
The Patient Registry Software Market is expected to witness a steady growth rate over the forecast period due to the rising demand for patient data management solutions, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the need to improve patient care. Additionally, the emergence of cloud-based solutions, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the rising demand for healthcare IT solutions are expected to drive the growth of the market. However, the high cost of implementation and the lack of skilled personnel may hinder the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the increasing focus of software developers and vendors on developing innovative solutions for the healthcare sector is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results