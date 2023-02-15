The Growing Importance of Albumin & Creatinine Tests in Healthcare
The global albumin & creatinine tests market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $987 million in 2020 and is poised to reach $2,103 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2025.
Introduction to the Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market
The Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market measures the amount of albumin and creatinine in the urine. Albumin is a protein produced by the liver, and creatinine is a by-product of muscular activity. Both substances can be indicators of kidney health, as well as other conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disease. Albumin & Creatinine Tests are used to diagnose and monitor kidney diseases and other conditions.
The growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases and the increasing number of geriatric population across the world are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the emergence of innovative technologies in the field of medical diagnostics is expected to further fuel the growth of the market.
Global Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Overview
The global albumin & creatinine tests market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $987 million in 2020 and is poised to reach $2,103 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2025.
Albumin & creatinine are two common urinary proteins that are used to assess kidney function. Albumin & creatinine tests are used to detect and diagnose diseases related to the kidneys, such as nephritis, chronic kidney disease, and acute kidney injury. The increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, increasing geriatric population, rising awareness regarding preventive healthcare, and the increasing number of diagnostic centers across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of albumin & creatinine tests and the lack of awareness about the tests in developing countries are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.
Drivers of the Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market
• Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases: The prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, kidney diseases, and liver diseases is rising across the globe. This is expected to drive the demand for the albumin & creatinine tests market.
• Growing demand for early diagnosis: Early diagnosis of kidney diseases is critical for successful treatment and improved outcome. The demand for albumin & creatinine tests is expected to grow due to the increasing need for early diagnosis of kidney diseases.
• Technological advancements: Technological advancements have enabled the development of advanced tests that provide accurate and reliable results. This is expected to drive the demand for albumin & creatinine tests.
• Growing geriatric population: The geriatric population is more prone to chronic diseases. This is expected to drive the demand for the albumin & creatinine tests market.
• Increasing awareness of kidney diseases: There is an increasing awareness of kidney diseases and its complications. This is expected to drive the demand for albumin & creatinine tests.
Challenges Faced by the Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market
• Pricing Pressure: Due to the increasing competition in the albumin & creatinine tests market, pricing pressures have increased significantly. This has led to a decrease in the margins of the suppliers, as they are forced to offer competitive prices to remain competitive.
• Regulatory Pressure: The albumin & creatinine tests market is subject to a number of regulatory requirements in order to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the tests. This has created an additional burden for the suppliers, who must adhere to the complex and costly regulatory requirements.
• Technological Advancements: New technologies, such as computer-aided diagnosis and point-of-care testing, are rapidly changing the albumin & creatinine tests market. These new technologies are more efficient and cost-effective than traditional methods, and as such, they are becoming increasingly popular. This has created a challenge for the suppliers, who must remain up-to-date with the latest developments in order to remain competitive.
• Shortage of Skilled Professionals: Skilled and experienced professionals are necessary for the proper operations of the albumin & creatinine tests market. However, due to the specialized nature of the tests and their associated technologies,
Regional Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market Analysis
The market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global albumin & creatinine tests market. The large share of this regional segment can primarily be attributed to the growth in demand for rapid urine tests, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions leading to various kidney diseases, rising government initiatives, and growing geriatric population.
Major Players in the Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market
The major players operating in this ACR Tests Market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (US), Randox Laboratories (UK), FUJIFILM Wako Pure Chemical Corporation (Japan), Abbexa Ltd. (UK), ACON Laboratories, Inc. (US), Arbor Assays Inc. (US), ARKRAY Global Business Inc. (Japan), Aviva Systems Biology (US), Axxora, LLC (UK), BioAssay Systems (US), Nova Biomedical (US), Quantimetrix Corporation (US), RayBiotech Inc. (US), Sekisui Diagnostics PEI Inc. (US), Teco Diagnostics (US), Tulip Diagnostics (India), ulti med Products GmbH (Germany), and URIT Medical Electronic Co., Ltd. (China).
Recent Developments and Trends in the Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market
• In 2018, Danaher launched iQ Urinalysis Workcell.
• In 2017, Abbott Laboratories acquired Alere to enter the overall urine analysis market.
• In 2020, Siemens Healthineers acquired Sysmex Corporation to enter the overall urine analysis market.
Conclusion
The Albumin & Creatinine Tests Market is expected to continue to grow over the forecast period, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the rising demand for early diagnosis and management of kidney diseases. The increasing availability of automated and point-of-care testing systems, the rising prevalence of diabetes and hypertension, and the growing awareness of patients regarding the early diagnosis and management of kidney diseases are also projected to drive the growth of this market.
