Flat Steel Industry is Booming Worldwide with Huge Opportunities
The key factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing demand for flat steel products from building & infrastructure, mechanical equipment, automotive, and other end-use sectors.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 15, 2023 ) The Flat Steel Market is estimated at USD 434.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 580.2 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2024. The growing demand for flat steel products has led to significant developments in the flat steel market. The increasing urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies drive the flat steel market across the globe.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=110723589
Flat steel plates are widely used in the construction of buildings, bridges, dams, ships, offshore structures, hydro power stations, storage tanks, boilers, pressure vessels, and machinery. The growing building & infrastructure investment in emerging economies is likely to propel the growth of the plates segment in the flat steel market. Also, the availability of high strength steel plate grades has increased their use in the automotive sector.
Building & infrastructure was the largest end-use segment of the global flat steel market in 2018. The large share is attributed to the extensive use of flat steel in the construction of buildings, railway tracks, roads, bridges, factories, and other engineering structures. It is also used widely in the manufacturing of roofs and in the cladding of exterior walls.
Some of the leading manufacturers of flat steel profiled in this report are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Tata Steel (India), POSCO (South Korea), China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China), Shougang Group Co., Ltd., (China), SSAB AB (Sweden), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), HBIS Group (China), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), and Voestalpine Group (Austria).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Flat Steel Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=110723589
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Flat Steel Market”
127 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
165 - Pages
ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) is a leading player in the flat steel market. It manufactures a wide range of high-quality finished and semi-finished steel products. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers across the globe. The company serves a wide range of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, domestic appliances, energy, transport, and packaging. ArcelorMittal adopted several growth strategies such as joint ventures & acquisitions, expansions, agreements, contracts, and collaborations to expand its presence in the market. For instance, in December 2019, ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited, (ESIL), a fully integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer located in Gujarat, India. The company simultaneously formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation, called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, which will own and operate ESIL. This acquisition will help the company strengthen its market presence in India.
POSCO (South Korea) is the largest fully integrated steel producer in South Korea, and one of the largest steel producers in the world, based on annual crude steel production. The company’s steel segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of hot rolled steel, steel plates, cold rolled steel, galvanized steel, electrical galvanized steel, electrical steel, automotive material, titanium, magnesium, wire rods, stainless steel, and aluminum-plated products. In November 2019, POSCO launched INNOVILT, a premium brand of steel products for the construction industry. The product is built to enhance the standard of steel products for construction. This has also led the company to expand its product portfolio to serve several applications
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=110723589
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=110723589
Flat steel plates are widely used in the construction of buildings, bridges, dams, ships, offshore structures, hydro power stations, storage tanks, boilers, pressure vessels, and machinery. The growing building & infrastructure investment in emerging economies is likely to propel the growth of the plates segment in the flat steel market. Also, the availability of high strength steel plate grades has increased their use in the automotive sector.
Building & infrastructure was the largest end-use segment of the global flat steel market in 2018. The large share is attributed to the extensive use of flat steel in the construction of buildings, railway tracks, roads, bridges, factories, and other engineering structures. It is also used widely in the manufacturing of roofs and in the cladding of exterior walls.
Some of the leading manufacturers of flat steel profiled in this report are ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg), Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan), Tata Steel (India), POSCO (South Korea), China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited (China), Shougang Group Co., Ltd., (China), SSAB AB (Sweden), JFE Steel Corporation (Japan), HBIS Group (China), ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), and Voestalpine Group (Austria).
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Flat Steel Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=110723589
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Flat Steel Market”
127 - Market Data Tables
47 - Figures
165 - Pages
ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg) is a leading player in the flat steel market. It manufactures a wide range of high-quality finished and semi-finished steel products. ArcelorMittal sells its products to a diverse range of customers across the globe. The company serves a wide range of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, domestic appliances, energy, transport, and packaging. ArcelorMittal adopted several growth strategies such as joint ventures & acquisitions, expansions, agreements, contracts, and collaborations to expand its presence in the market. For instance, in December 2019, ArcelorMittal announced the acquisition of Essar Steel India Limited, (ESIL), a fully integrated flat carbon steel manufacturer located in Gujarat, India. The company simultaneously formed a joint venture with Nippon Steel Corporation, called ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Limited, which will own and operate ESIL. This acquisition will help the company strengthen its market presence in India.
POSCO (South Korea) is the largest fully integrated steel producer in South Korea, and one of the largest steel producers in the world, based on annual crude steel production. The company’s steel segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of hot rolled steel, steel plates, cold rolled steel, galvanized steel, electrical galvanized steel, electrical steel, automotive material, titanium, magnesium, wire rods, stainless steel, and aluminum-plated products. In November 2019, POSCO launched INNOVILT, a premium brand of steel products for the construction industry. The product is built to enhance the standard of steel products for construction. This has also led the company to expand its product portfolio to serve several applications
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=110723589
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results