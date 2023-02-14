Feminine Hygiene Products Market by Revenue Statistics and Key Growth Strategies- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Increasing female awareness of menstrual health & hygiene, rising disposable income of females, and women empowerment are expected to accelerate the growth of the market across the globe.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 14, 2023 ) The global Feminine Hygiene Products Market size is projected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2020 to USD 27.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The growth can be attributed to the increasing female population and rapid urbanization.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69114569
The disposable segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019.
In addition to disposable products, reusable or washable menstrual products are also gaining popularity due to their environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Reusable products include menstrual cups, cloth pads, and period panties. These products are becoming increasingly popular among women who are concerned about the environmental impact of disposable products and the chemicals used in their production.
The feminine hygiene market is also witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene and the availability of various products through modern trade channels, as well as e-commerce platforms. The rising disposable income of women, particularly in developing countries, is also contributing to the growth of the market.
The sanitary napkins segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019.
By type, the sanitary napkins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share can be attributed to their increased awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products along with easy availability. Brands that offer sanitary napkins include Kotex, camelia, always, just., This is L, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Lil-lets.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Feminine Hygiene Products Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=69114569
Browse in-depth TOC on "Feminine Hygiene Products Market”
143 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
195 - Pages
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global feminine hygiene products market in 2019
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019. The countries considered for study in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market include China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and awareness about menstrual hygiene management are driving the feminine hygiene products market in this region. Recently, the Indian government announced plans to invest USD 160 million in the Suvidha initiative, a scheme to ensure proper access to sanitary napkins in rural areas of the country. The government plans to provide biodegradable sanitary napkins to the masses at the cost of USD0.00014 through this scheme. The government plans to involve high net worth individuals (HNIs) and corporates to assist in distributing sanitary napkins to underprivileged women across the country. These developments will further boost the demand for feminine hygiene products.
Johnson & Johnson (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kao Corporation (Japan), Daio Paper Corporation (Japan), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Premier FMCG (South Africa), Ontex (Belgium), Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), Natracare LLC (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China), TZMO SA (Poland), Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (China), Rael Inc (US), Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India), The Keeper, Inc. (US), STERNE (India), MeLuna (Germany), Diva International Inc. (Canada), Tosama (Slovenia), Premier Care Industries (US), Lambi (Mexico), Hygienic Articles (Mexico), Alyk, Inc. (US), Cotton High Tech - Cohitech (South Africa), and Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd. (India), among others are the key players operating in the feminine hygiene products market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69114569
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69114569
The disposable segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019.
In addition to disposable products, reusable or washable menstrual products are also gaining popularity due to their environmental sustainability and cost-effectiveness. Reusable products include menstrual cups, cloth pads, and period panties. These products are becoming increasingly popular among women who are concerned about the environmental impact of disposable products and the chemicals used in their production.
The feminine hygiene market is also witnessing significant growth due to the increasing awareness about menstrual hygiene and the availability of various products through modern trade channels, as well as e-commerce platforms. The rising disposable income of women, particularly in developing countries, is also contributing to the growth of the market.
The sanitary napkins segment accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019.
By type, the sanitary napkins segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The large share can be attributed to their increased awareness compared to other feminine hygiene products along with easy availability. Brands that offer sanitary napkins include Kotex, camelia, always, just., This is L, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Lil-lets.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Feminine Hygiene Products Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=69114569
Browse in-depth TOC on "Feminine Hygiene Products Market”
143 - Market Data Tables
46 - Figures
195 - Pages
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the global feminine hygiene products market in 2019
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the feminine hygiene products market in 2019. The countries considered for study in the Asia Pacific feminine hygiene products market include China, India, Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Growing disposable income, rapid urbanization, and awareness about menstrual hygiene management are driving the feminine hygiene products market in this region. Recently, the Indian government announced plans to invest USD 160 million in the Suvidha initiative, a scheme to ensure proper access to sanitary napkins in rural areas of the country. The government plans to provide biodegradable sanitary napkins to the masses at the cost of USD0.00014 through this scheme. The government plans to involve high net worth individuals (HNIs) and corporates to assist in distributing sanitary napkins to underprivileged women across the country. These developments will further boost the demand for feminine hygiene products.
Johnson & Johnson (US), Procter & Gamble (US), Kimberly-Clark (US), Essity Aktiebolag (publ) (Sweden), Kao Corporation (Japan), Daio Paper Corporation (Japan), Unicharm Corporation (Japan), Premier FMCG (South Africa), Ontex (Belgium), Hengan International Group Company Ltd. (China), Drylock Technologies (Belgium), Natracare LLC (US), First Quality Enterprises, Inc. (US), Bingbing Paper Co., Ltd. (China), TZMO SA (Poland), Quanzhou Hengxue Women Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. (China), Rael Inc (US), Redcliffe Hygiene Private Limited (India), The Keeper, Inc. (US), STERNE (India), MeLuna (Germany), Diva International Inc. (Canada), Tosama (Slovenia), Premier Care Industries (US), Lambi (Mexico), Hygienic Articles (Mexico), Alyk, Inc. (US), Cotton High Tech - Cohitech (South Africa), and Sirona Hygiene Pvt Ltd. (India), among others are the key players operating in the feminine hygiene products market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=69114569
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results