Real Web Marketing Inc. Offers Custom Web Design
Real Web Marketing Inc. a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering custom web design services, including fully functional e-commerce sites with Shopify or Wordpress with WooCommerce.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 12, 2023 ) LOS ANGELES: Real Web Marketing Inc. (https://www.realwebmarketing.net), a website marketing company located in Southern California, has announced that it is offering custom web design services, including fully functional e-commerce sites with Shopify or Wordpress with WooCommerce.
Real Web Marketing designs most sites in Wordpress, which allows the website owner to make simple content changes to the site themselves. Wordpress also offers many different types of website functionality, such as blogs, forms, slide shows and photo galleries, and background videos. And all sites designed by the company are mobile-friendly.
John Eberhard, President of Real Web Marketing, stated “Our goal with web design is to make a site that makes a great first impression of your business, that sells your products or services, attracts and engages customers, and drives conversions. We can help you create the perfect website that will wow your visitors and make them stick around.”
The company’s web portfolio can be seen at: https://realwebmarketing.net/web-sites-new/
John Eberhard has been involved in marketing for a wide variety of businesses for 34 years. Real Web Marketing Inc. was founded in 1999 in the Los Angeles area, and has clients all over the U.S, in a wide variety of fields such as health care, consulting, construction, home improvement, skin care, debt counseling, personnel recruitment, court reporting, attorneys, business consulting, restaurants, drug rehabilitation, publishing, software, residential and commercial real estate, dance instruction, tax consulting, plumbing, tree nurseries, landscaping and many others. The services offered by Real Web Marketing Inc. include video production, pay-per-click campaign management, website design, search engine optimization, social media marketing, link building, online PR, print design, and market research. The company is also a Google Partner and is Google AdWords Certified. The company can be reached at 661-441-2429, or on their website at https://realwebmarketing.net.
