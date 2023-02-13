PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market worth $7.9 billion by 2025
PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market research report categorizes the global market by Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), Technology (PEXa, PEXb, PEXc), Application (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Automotive, Others) & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 13, 2023 ) The report "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market by Type (HDPE, LDPE, Others), Technology (PEXA, PEXB, PEXC), Application (Wires & Cables, Plumbing, Automotive, Others), Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2025" The PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market size is projected to grow from an estimated value of USD 5.5 billion in 2020 to USD 7.9 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period. The growth of the PEX market is mainly driven by the growing automotive industry and the growing need for plastic pipes in the solar industry. Automotive is the fastest-growing application of PEX and is projected to record a CAGR of 7.7%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. APAC is the largest market for PEX owing to the rapid urbanization and continuous investments for industrialization.
HDPE segment is estimated to dominate the overall PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market
HDPE is expected to be the largest type of PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene)used globally in terms of both value and volume. Cross-linked HDPE is used in pipes and tubing in the plumbing segment. The excellent combination of properties makes HDPE an ideal material for diverse applications in various industries. HDPE pipe is extensively used in numerous applications such as the construction of pipelines for transportation of water and gases as it offers quick installation, flexibility, and are lightweight and low cost. HDPE pipes are also frequently used for the transfer of liquids in the agriculture sector. Their properties make them suitable for use in the construction and industrial sectors.
Wires & Cables is the largest market for PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) by application
Wires & cables is the largest application of PEX. PEX exhibits high resistance to flame and heat deformation, which makes it suitable for wires & cables. Cross-linking adds brilliant dielectric properties to polyethylene, which is resilient to flow and permanent deformation above the softening point. Expanding transmission & distribution lines in the electrical & communication industry in developing countries is driving the market. Automotive is the fastest-growing application of PEX, as cross-linked LDPE is extensively used in automotive cables and wires.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) Market”
314 - Market Data Tables
58 - Figures
221 - Pages
APAC is projected to be the largest PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market
The PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. APAC leads the global PEX market in terms of value and volume The increasing demand for PEX in the plumbing, wires & cables, and automotive applications in China, Japan, and Australia is driving the market in APAC. Moreover, increased investment by the government to produce green and clean energy by the installation of solar power plants and windmill-powered plants is expected to drive the demand for wires & cables, which eventually drives the PEX market in the region.
The Dow Chemical Company (US), Borealis AG (Austria), Solvay (Belgium), Lyondellbasell (Netherlands), Exxonmobil Corporation (US), Polyone Corporation (US), 3H Vinacome Co., Ltd. (Vietname), Falcone Specialities AG (Switzerland), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (South Korea), Hyundai EP (South Korea) are the major players in the PEX (Crossed-Linked Polyethylene) market.
