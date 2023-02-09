Seraphina and the Tail-waggers
New children’s book celebrates dogs—our full-hearted, unwavering companions.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 09, 2023 ) Denver, CO and Los Angeles, CA – Hannah Hope, a longtime inner-city schoolteacher, has just released her fourth children’s book in the Sera Series. Seraphina and the Tail-waggers: A Sensitive Heart Book For Kids has been published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company.
Most people consider their beloved pets to be members of the family. And dogs are social creatures, making them prime candidates as humans’ best friends. Seraphina and the Tail-waggers is a love letter to canines, who have proven for hundreds of years that they are kind, understanding, loyal and have a steadfast spirit.
“As dogs have been domesticated, they rely on us for protection, food and shelter, but people need dogs as much as they need us,” author Hannah Hope explains. “It’s a symbiotic relationship.”
Hope’s book takes kids on an engaging and educational walk through the variety of dog breeds, the various jobs they perform, and the health benefits they bring to their owners. It also addresses with sensitivity the loss of a pet. The other books in the series include Planet Seraphina at the Beach, Planet Seraphina at an Observatory, and Seraphina in Ukraine.
Learn more about the author at outskirtspress/SeraphinaandtheTailwaggers.
At 36 pages, Seraphina and the Tail-waggers is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile non-fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-5087-2 Format: 8.5 x 11 color paperback Retail: $21.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: JUVENILE NON-FICTION / Dogs
About the Author: Hannah Hope is an American classroom teacher with 20-plus years of teaching experience in inner-city schools. Hope has taught multiple subjects, including science, social studies, and college readiness.
About the Illustrator: Katerina Valerieva is a Ukrainian illustrator represented by Beytler Illustrations, whose vision is to illustrate stories that share a diverse perspective of our big blue marble.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
