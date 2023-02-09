Timber Laminating Adhesives Market Set for Rapid Growth Of USD 1,407 Million By 2026: MarketsandMarkets™
Timber Laminating Adhesives Market research report categorizes the global market by Resin type (MF, PRF, PU, EPI), Application End-use & Geography.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 09, 2023 ) The global Timber Laminating Adhesives Market size was USD 650 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 1,047 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The use of timber laminating adhesives is expected to grow in floor beams, roof beams, window and door headers, trusses and supporting columns and others, is expected to increase in the next five years.
Rising concerns about the ill effects of formaldehyde and other VOCs on human health are leading to the development of low- and no-VOC adhesives. Any new low-VOC adhesive is required to comply with performance standards established by ASTM International, US, to gain acceptability in the marketplace. The ASTM Technical Committee D14 on adhesives develops standard parameters for adhesives and materials used in compounding adhesives and engage in research on adhesives and adhesion, including clarifications of the nature of adhesion.
Europe is projected to be the largest market for timber laminating adhesives. The European market for timber laminating adhesives is driven by countries such as Germany, France, Turkey, Italy, and the UK. Headquarters of major timber laminating adhesive manufacturing companies such as Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Henkel AG (Germany), and Arkema (France) are based in Europe. Despite the prolonged pandemic and economic slowdown in some European countries such as Greece and Spain, the region is recovering from the crisis.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Timber Laminating Adhesives Market”
131 - Market Data Tables
50 - Figures
187 - Pages
Continuous developments in the market, including new product launches, investment & expansion, merger & acquisitions, and partnerships & agreement are expected to help the market grow. Several products are being introduced, and investments are made on increasing the production capacity of timber laminating adhesives by manufacturers for different applications. Merger & acquisitions has helped companies enhance their product portfolio as well as their geographic reach.
