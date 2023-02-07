Big Trees Solves Privacy Issue for Mobile Home Resident
Big Trees Inc, a tree nursery and tree transplant company in the Seattle area, recently helped a mobile home resident with a request to block eyesores on a neighbor’s property.
Big Trees got the unusual request recently for screening trees needed to block out a neighbor. What was different in this scenario, is that the trees were to be planted in a mobile home park. Not only was there limited planting space, but shifting eyesores on the neighboring property. After reviewing pictures of the site, it became clear that there was no planting space available where the screening needed to be to block out the neighbors never ending, shifting eye sores.
Big Trees suggested building 4 foot long, narrow planter boxes on wheels and then planting 6-7' Emerald Green arborvitae. The final product worked perfectly! Not only do the four planters block out the neighbor's yard, but they are easily moved around the property should that be necessary.
"This was a difficult problem to solve when we were faced with such limited planting areas," said Nancy Penrose, owner of Big Trees. "It's not totally ideal as the trees at some point will out-grow the boxes, but the homeowner will get years out of this solution and it can just be recreated when necessary down the road."
Nancy Penrose is the owner of Big Trees Inc., located in Snohomish, WA in the Seattle area. The company is one of the largest tree nurseries in the Seattle area with over 120,000 trees available in over 300 varieties. They not only deliver young trees, but also mature trees in a wide range of sizes. Some types of trees available include spring flowering, deciduous, evergreen, and privacy trees. The company also does tree transplanting including large trees. Their blog can be seen at https://bigtreesupply.com/blog/ or http://arboristblog.com/. They can be reached at 360-563-2700.
