Barrier Resins Market – Business Opportunities and Global Forecast to 2026
Barrier Resins Market is projected to reach USD 16.6 billion by 2026. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 07, 2023 ) The global "Barrier Resins Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 16.6 billion by 2026 from USD 12.4 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.9 %. The market growth is being led by the ease of use and customization of barrier resins products. They provide great protection against moisture, UV rays, heat and many more external factors. They do not react with the chemicals being stored in them and protects their integrity. The growing demand in the packaging industry specially in food & beverage. APAC region is the largest market for barrier resins. Barrier resins are preferred over traditional packaging for being lightweight, customizable, moisture and leak-proof qualities, and ease of use. The only major concern was the environmental impact of non-biodegradable films which is getting slowly settled by the introduction of bio-based barrier resins.
“The largest segment in the market is PVDC”
PVDC has been a staple part of food packaging for a long time but in recent years alternatives for PVDC has been developed which are more sustainable and less harmful. PVDC disintegrates at a comparatively lower temperature which creates an issue in recycling. EU recently banned or restricted the use of PVDC in various regions. The latest G7 summit focused on reducing carbon footprint and sustainable practices, even with the concerns PVDC markets shows growth driven by high barrier properties and the reduced waste in supply chain. The increase in flexible food packaging increases the demand of PVDC resins.
Pharmaceutical & medical industry will emerge as the fastest-growing segment by 2026.
Advancement in manufacturing techniques and continuous development in the barrier resins have resulted in increasing demand of barrier resins in the pharmaceutical industry. This growth is expected to be the highest in the emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and China, as it is supported by increase in wealth and growing consciousness about improved healthcare facilities and healthier lifestyles. The COVID-19 outbreak increased the demand of single use and packaged medical products which resulted in increased demand of barrier resins as well.
Browse 189 Market Data Tables And 49 Figures Spread Through 231 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Barrier Resins Market”
APAC is the largest market in all end-use industries due to the presence of major developing economies and large population.
The key players in the barrier resins market include LyondellBasell Industries (US), Kuraray Co Ltd. (Japan), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), and The Dow Chemical Company (US).
These players have adopted various strategies, such as merger & acquisition, investment & expansion, new product launch, and partnership & agreement, to grow in the market. Investment & expansion and merger & acquisition were the key strategies adopted by the major players between 2018 and 2021. This strategy helped companies increasing their global presence, product portfolio, and market shares.
