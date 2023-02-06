Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market worth $105.1 billion by 2026
The report Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market size is projected to reach USD 105.1 billion by 2026 from USD 76.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
The report Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market size is projected to reach USD 105.1 billion by 2026 from USD 76.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.
Major Growth Driving Factors:
The increasing incidence of chronic kidney disease, the availability of advanced dialysis, machines disposables and replacement fluids, and increasing government initiatives to increase the accessibility of dialysis treatment and growing adoption home hemodialysis are expected to drive market growth in the coming years
The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market include major Tier I and II suppliers of HD & PD products & services are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International, Inc. (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), DaVita Inc. (US), Nipro Corporation (Japan), Cantel Medical Corporation (US), Diaverum (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Rockwell Medical, Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Dialife SA (Switzerland), and Isopure Corp. (USThese suppliers have their manufacturing facilities spread across regions such as North America and Europe.
The rise in number of dialysis service provider to support the market growth during the forecast period.”
Significant rise in number of dialysis service provider, coupled with the growing prevalence of ESRD. Along with this growing focus of dialysis service providers towards expansion of their services offerings by launching and acquiring new dialysis centers across the globe is likely to contribute towards the growth of the segment.
Geographical Growth Dynamics:
Asia Pacific likely to emerge as the fastest-growing hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market, globally
Geographically, the emerging Asian countries, such as China, India, Japan and Singapore, are offering high-growth opportunities for market players. The Asia Pacific point of care market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2026. Expansion of healthcare infrastructure and increase in disposable personal income, increase patient population with acute kidney disease, diabetes, hypertension are factors likely to support the growth of hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in the region. Moreover, initiative by government to increase the accessibility of the dialysis treatment in the region are likely to offer huge opportunity for the players to capture large customer base.
Key Players:
Prominent players in this market are Baxter International Inc. (US), Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), NIKKISO CO., LTD. (Japan), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Toray Medical Co., Ltd. (Japan), among others
