Froth Flotation Equipment Market estimated to reach beyond USD 375 Million by 2025
APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing froth flotation equipment market during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 06, 2023 ) The global Froth Flotation Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 280 million in 2020 to USD 375 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.0% during the forecast period. The major driving factors are increasing investments in mining industry in APAC and South America, and stringent regulations pertaining to emission and treatment of municipal and industrial waste.
Free-flow flotation to witness high growth due to its increasing demand for various applications such as mineral & ore processing and wastewater treatment. These types of machines provide mineral beneficiation to achieve higher profits from their concentrate, lower shipping costs, decreasing plant footprint, and lower smelter penalties. Column flotation is one of the major machines used for free-flow flotation
Major vendors in the Froth Flotation Equipment Market include Metso Outotec (Finland), JXSC (China), FLSmidth (US), Eriez Flotation (US), Yantai Jingpeng Mining Technology (China), SGS (Switzerland), Shandong Xinhai Mining Technology & Equipment (China), Tenova (Italy), Della Toffola (Italy), Prominer (China), EWAC (Czech Republic), Henan Fote Heavy Machinery (China), Shanghai Joyal Machinery (China), Westpro (Canada), and Zoneding (China).
Metso Outotec (Finland) is working efficiently in the froth flotation equipment market, owing to its high growth. The company focuses on building long-term strategic partnerships with companies involved in the value chain of the froth flotation equipment market. In February 2020, The company launched a new product under the Outotec Tankcell S series. It is designed to enhance throughput, grades, and recovery of ores with cost-effective standardized equipment. In July 2019, Metso Minerals and Outotec announced the merger to form a company named Metso Outotec. This development will result in the formation of a leading company in minerals, metals, and aggregates industry that provides process technology, equipment, and services.This merger strategy has helped Metso Outotec to strengthen their production and logistics systems and to ensure synergy in the froth flotation equipment market.
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Froth Flotation Equipment Market”
45 - Market Data Tables
37 - Figures
135 - Pages
Eriez Flotation (US) is progressing in the froth flotation equipment market by providing technology solutions to various mineral & ore processing applications. The company launched a new product under the name of StackCell Flotation technology which provides coal recoveries and product qualities comparable to column flotation systems in April 2018. The design is focused on creating bubbles within aeration chamber, which saves energy within the system. In April 2017, The Rio Tinto Kennecott Copper (RTKC, US) and Eriez Flotation announced a collaboration aimed at testing of Eriez’s HydroFloat technology to evaluate the possibility of improving metal recovery from RKTC in Salt Lake City, Utah. This collaboration has helped in increasing copper ore recovery up to 70%.
