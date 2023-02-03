Industrial PC Market Worth $6.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5%
Industrial PC Market by Type (Panel, Rack Mount, Embedded, and DIN Rail), Specification (Data Storage Medium, Maximum RAM Capacity, Display Type), Sales Channel (Direct, Indirect), Industry (Process, Discrete) and Region - Global Forecast to 2028
(EMAILWIRE.COM, February 03, 2023 ) The Industrial PC Market is projected to grow from USD 5.0 billion in 2023 to USD 6.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. Growing deployment of smart manufacturing solutions and increasing awareness of benefits of effective IT infrastructure are some of the key factors creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the industrial PC market.
The market for DIN rail IPC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028 within the industrial PC market. Factors such as DIN rail IPC’s ability to operate in rugged environments, function as an effective communication gateway for converting communication protocols, and its feature of IT-OT convergence, Industry 4.0- and IoT-ready enable it to gain an advantage of market opportunities provided by technologically developing manufacturing firms. Therefore, growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises increasing the demand of DIN IPC in the forecast period.
The industrial PC market for direct sales is estimated to grow at a highest market share from 2023 to 2028. In direct sales, industrial PCs are sold through an in-house staff of a manufacturing company. Through these channels, bulk orders from end-user industries are procured directly from industrial PC manufacturing companies. In 2022, around 77% of industrial PCs were sold by manufacturers to end-user industries through direct sales channels. Due to these factors, the market for direct sales channels is expected to grow at the highest market share during the forecast period.
Process industries are expected to register a highest market share in the industrial PC market during the forecast period. The rising pressure on manufacturers to deliver cost-effective products while reducing manufacturing costs is driving the adoption of industrial PCs across various industries. In process industries, manufacturing firms focus on improving the quality of process inputs and enhancing consistency and efficiency to achieve optimum yield. North America is a major contributor to the growth of the industrial PC market for process industries. Manufacturers from the industrial sector in North America focus on adopting advanced technologies to enhance their production processes and optimize production output.
Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. The growing implementation of automated technologies in the automotive, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor & electronics industries of Asia Pacific supports the growth of the industrial PC market in the region. The need to meet the demand for consumer products of the growing population in the Asia Pacific, along with the ongoing
industrialization in emerging economies, has led to increased production in automotive, semiconductor, and electronics industries in the region. This is likely to surge the demand for industrial PCs in Asia Pacific.
