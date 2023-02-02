The Ultimate Widower's Guide: Advice From Men
Outskirts Press announces The Ultimate Widower’s Guide: Advice From Men, the latest highly-anticipated self-help / death, grief, bereavement book from Ft. Myers, FL author Bonnie Merryfield.
February 01, 2023. Denver, CO and Ft. Myers, FL - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published The Ultimate Widower's Guide: Advice From Men by Bonnie Merryfield. The 5.5 x 8.5 black & white paperback in the self-help / death, grief, bereavement category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $22.95.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
The Ultimate Widower’s Guide is an easy-to-read, common sense reference and self-help book for widowers. It contains the insights, advice, and experiences of 21 men who participated in interviews to help new and not-so-new widowers. All were confident their shared experiences would offer hope and encouragement to men whose wife either died suddenly or succumbed to a terminal disease. One Widower stated, “Now, you’re a one-man band, and you have to play all the instruments.” The men quoted throughout this book are essential components of the support system you need to accomplish that.
Widowers were focused and sincere as they candidly expressed their views and personal experiences on 24 topics including:
Finding your inner strength
Grieving
Possible changes in family dynamics
Paying bills and handling finances
Re-entering society
Choosing how you’ll live your life
A journal section concludes each chapter enabling the reader to contemplate what he’s read and apply it to his unique situation.
Included are brief backgrounds of the men quoted and a comprehensive checklist to aid widowers in implementing notifications, changes, and cancellations.
The widowers who contributed to this book have lived through your situation and can identify with the emotions and issues you’re experiencing. They want you to know they survived their passage through the “tunnel of loss and grief” and you can, too.
Deftly constructed at 274 pages, The Ultimate Widower's Guide: Advice From Men is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the self-help / death, grief, bereavement category.
ISBN: 9781977257529 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $22.95
ISBN: 9781977257529 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 Black & White Paperback SRP: $22.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/theultimatewidowersguide
About the Author
Bonnie Merryfield was married for 44 years before being widowed in May 2018. Her book, So Now You’re a Widow, won a 2020 CIPA EVVY award. A retired high school English teacher, Bonnie is passionate about encouraging surviving spouses to lead rich and productive lives. She resides in Florida and Wisconsin and enjoys socializing, exercising, motivational speaking, and writing.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
https://outskirtspress.com 1-888-OP-BOOKS
