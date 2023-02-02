Start Late, Finish Happy
Outskirts Press announces Start Late, Finish Happy, the latest highly-anticipated self-help / motivational & inspirational book from St. Paul, MN author Paul E. Kotz.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 02, 2023 ) February 01, 2023. Denver, CO and St. Paul, MN - Outskirts Press, Inc. has published Start Late, Finish Happy: Random Encounters – Unexpected Joy by Paul E. Kotz, which is the author's most recent book to date. The 6 x 9 black & white paperback in the self-help / motivational & inspirational category is available worldwide on book retailer websites such as Amazon and Barnes & Noble for a suggested retail price of $17.95. The webpage at www.outskirtspress.com/startlatefinishhappy was launched simultaneously with the book's publication.
About the Book (Excerpts & Info)
CIPA EVVY Gold AwardCIPA EVVY Award
First Place
Those who make an impact leave a mark on us. Hopefully, a positive one, by those who bring us joy or those who inspire and motivate us, giving us a vision of how we can live our own lives better. Each of us has only so much time. There are plenty of people who have opened my eyes. Often the realization comes unexpectedly. Sometimes, we may even have a dream as a reminder of how our lives need to change and grow.
I am not going to tell anyone exactly what to do in these stories of Starting Late and Finishing Happy. They are everyday tales of unexpected surprises, and learning lessons... accounts of those who make an impact and observations of people who help us realize our gifts. They assist us, consciously or unknowingly, to change for the better.
You can give back to society. You can bring your community together. You have relevance. You only have to Start... to Finish Happy. – Paul E. Kotz
Also by Paul E. Kotz: The CIPA Award Winner and Reader’s Choice Award nominee Profiles in Kindness – Stories of Inspiration & Everyday Leadership (2020). Stories that call us to take charge of each day and positively seize it for what it offers.
Dr. Kotz also wrote: The CIPA Award winning Something Happened Today – A Collection of the Unexpected (2018) – Stories of mentorship and keeping our eyes and ears open to the present and the positive.
Deftly constructed at 159 pages, Start Late, Finish Happy: Random Encounters – Unexpected Joy is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the self-help / motivational & inspirational category. With U.S. wholesale distribution through Ingram and Baker & Taylor, and pervasive online availability through Amazon, Barnes & Noble and elsewhere, Start Late, Finish Happy meets consumer demand through both retail and library markets with a suggested retail price of $17.95.
Additionally, Start Late, Finish Happy can be ordered by retailers or wholesalers for the maximum trade discount price set by the author in quantities of ten or more from the Outskirts Press Direct bookstore at www.outskirtspress.com/bookstore
ISBN: 9781977247520 Format: 6 x 9 Black & White Paperback SRP: $17.95
For more information or to contact the author, visit www.outskirtspress.com/startlatefinishhappy
About the Author
Paul’s books address seeing the good through every day stories and facing adversity with hope and compassion. He is a lifelong learner with education and business expertise. This includes working as faculty and advisor with undergraduate as well as graduate students and since 2013, in a doctoral program in leadership. He has taught and served as an executive/life coach to graduate students and business professionals and has assisted high school students in navigating adolescence. Paul E. Kotz is a resident of Saint Paul, Minnesota and continues to collect new experiences that shape and challenge his perspectives. Contact him at pkotz@smumn.edu or paulekotz@yahoo.com
About Outskirts Press, Inc.
Outskirts Press, Inc. offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press represents the future of book publishing, today.
# # #
Outskirts Press, Inc., 10940 S. Parker Rd - 515, Parker, Colorado 80134
