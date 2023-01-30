Text-To-Speech Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 percent during the forecast period
by Maximize Market Research
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global Text-To-Speech Market was USD 2.27 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.8 percent to reach USD 6.39 billion throughout the forecast period.
Text-To-Speech Market Scope and Research Methodology
Text-To-Speech market report includes comprehensive data on drivers, restraints, regional insights and opportunities which help investors take important decisions on investment and marketing for the growth of business. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate market size which was validated by primary research. Through secondary research method, the key vendors in Text-To-Speech market have been identified. It presents an in-depth analysis of the market through segments.
Text-To-Speech Market Dynamics
Increased need for automation and convenience and ability to avoid the need to read lengthy manuals are expected to drive the market growth. Growing investment in education for people with visual impairments or reading challenges are expected to drive Text-To-Speech market. The complexities of genuine speech and varieties of pronunciation are expected to restrain the market growth.
Text-To-Speech Market Regional Insights
North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 percent throughout the forecast period. Developed nations such as United States and Canada are adopting intelligent virtual assistants technologies which quickly transform current conversation data into automated self-service are expected to drive the region grow throughout the forecast period.
Text-To-Speech Market Segmentation
By Component:
• Software
• Services
By Deployment Mode:
• Cloud-based
• On-Premise
By Type:
• Non-neural
• Neural and Custom
By Language:
• English
• Spanish
• Hindi
• Chinese
• Arabic
• Others
By Vertical:
• Consumer
• Automotive & Transportation
• Healthcare
• Education
• Assistant tool for the visually impaired or disabilities
• BFSI
• Retail
• Enterprise
• Travel and Hospitality
• Others
Text-To-Speech Market Key Players Include
• Nuance Communication
• Microsoft Corporation
• IBM Corporation
• Google, Inc.
• Sensory Inc.
• Amazon.Com
• Readspeaker
• LumenVox LLC
• Acapela Group
• CereProc
• SESTEK
• iFlytek
• TextSpeak
• Nextup Technologies
• iSpeech
• Nexmo Inc.
• Baidu, Inc.
• Facebook Research
• Govivace
• GL Communications
