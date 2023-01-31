Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Global Industry Overview and Competitive Landscape till 2026
Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 31, 2023 ) The report "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market by Type (Thin-film Composite Membranes, Cellulose Based Membranes), End-use Industry (Water & Wastewater treatment, Industrial Processing), Filter Module, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" The global RO membrane market size is projected to reach USD 5.0 billion by 2026 from USD 3.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period. The growing requirement for RO membrane in water & wastewater treatment is driving the market. In addition, increasing water scarcity and evolving government regulations mandating treatment of industrial and municipal wastewater are also driving the RO membrane market. The increase in demand for industrial process water and growth in urbanization in the emerging economies, such as APAC, Middle East & Africa, and South America, are also driving the market.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=423
Based on type, thin-film composite membranes is estimated to be the largest market in the overall RO membrane market in 2021.
Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are semi-permeable membranes that are manufactured primarily for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for undesirable materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics.
Based on end-use industry, water & wastewater treatment is expected to be the largest RO membrane segment in 2021.
Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water scarcity and growing regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for the water & wastewater treatment segment. Increasing demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=423
Browse 206 Market Data Tables And 46 Figures Spread Through 217 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market”
Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, rise in population, and increased urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.
The key players in the RO membrane market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=423
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=423
Based on type, thin-film composite membranes is estimated to be the largest market in the overall RO membrane market in 2021.
Thin-film composite membranes are widely for water & wastewater treatment. Thin-film composite membranes are semi-permeable membranes that are manufactured primarily for use in water purification or desalination systems. These membranes have high rejection for undesirable materials such as metal ions and salts, good mechanical strength, and high filtration rate. In addition, these membranes possess good chemical and mechanical stability and portray excellent membrane formability characteristics.
Based on end-use industry, water & wastewater treatment is expected to be the largest RO membrane segment in 2021.
Water & wastewater treatment segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry for the RO membrane market. Water scarcity and growing regulations mandating wastewater treatment and reuse are driving the market for the water & wastewater treatment segment. Increasing demand for potable water from countries such as China, India, Brazil, and others have also led to the large market size. In addition, increasing desalination activities in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, India, China, the US, and others are expected to further drive the market for water & wastewater treatment.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=423
Browse 206 Market Data Tables And 46 Figures Spread Through 217 Pages And In-Depth TOC On "Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market”
Based on region, APAC is projected to grow the fastest in the RO membrane market during the forecast period.
APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region amongst others in the RO membrane market during the forecast period, in terms of value. Increasing government initiatives in providing water access to all, rise in population, and increased urbanization are driving the market in APAC. China, Japan, and India are the major markets in this region. In addition, growing industrial activities, residential & commercial sector growth in countries such as Singapore, China, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, India, and others, are also driving the market growth of water & wastewater treatment in the RO membrane industry.
The key players in the RO membrane market include DuPont Water Solutions (US), Toray Industries (Japan), Suez Water Technologies and Solutions (US)France), Hydranautics (US), LG Chem (South Korea), Koch (US), Mann Hummel Water & Fluid Solutions (Germany), Membranium (Russia), and Toyobo Co. Ltd. (Japan). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as new product launches, investment & expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=423
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results