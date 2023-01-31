Home Water Filtration Unit Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.65 percent during the forecast period
Home Water Filtration Unit Market was valued at USD 4.75 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 9.22 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.65 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global Home Water Filtration Unit Market was USD 4.75 billion in 2021 is expected to reach USD 9.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 8.65 percent throughout the forecast period.
Home Water Filtration Unit Market Scope and Research Methodology
The market report includes data collected by both primary and secondary research methods and analyzed by SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force analysis which expected to stimulate the key vendors of industry to invest in Home Water Filtration Unit Market. The report provides an in-depth analysis through segments: product type, end-use and distribution and their multiple sub segments.
Home Water Filtration Unit Market Dynamics
Increased awareness of water-borne diseases and methods such as reverse osmosis (RO), UV, deionization and distillation to prevent bacterial transmission are expected to drive the Home Water Filtration Unit market. Low penetration and high maintenance cost is expected to hamper the Home Water Filtration Unit market growth over the forecast period.
Home Water Filtration Unit Market Regional Insights
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to account for seventy percent of middle-class population by 2030 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.49 percent throughout the forecast period to hold the highest share in the Home Water Filtration Unit market during the forecast period.
Home Water Filtration Unit Market Segmentation
By Product Type:
Whole House
Under The Sink
Countertop
Pitchers & Dispensers
Faucet
Shower Mounted
Inline
By End-Use:
Drinking
Cooking
Bathing
Laundry & Appliances
By Distribution:
Offline
Online
Global Home Water Filtration Unit Market Key Players Include:
Aquasana
APEC Water Units
Ispring Water Units
Culligan
Pentair
GE Appliances
3M
GHP Group
Express Water
Brita
Lifestraw
Aquagear
Big Berkey Water Filters
AquaHomeGroup
Springwell Water Filtration Units
Filtersmart
Aquafilter
Softpro Water Units
Woder
Soma
Waterdrop
Dupont
WhirlPool Distribution
Seychelle Water Filtration
Invigorated Water
Crystal Quest Water & Air Filtration
Atlas Filtri
Water Filter Company
Doulton Water Filter
Puregreen
Aquaphor
Sawyer Products
Tapp Water
Superior Water
