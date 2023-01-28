The Water Project Deepens its Commitment to Clean Water to Vihiga County, Kenya
By The Water Project
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2023 ) VIHIGA COUNTY, WESTERN KENYA - (AFRICA NEWSWIRE) -- On January 20th, the County of Vihiga in Western Kenya signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with The Water Project, a U.S.-based NGO building sustainable water projects to bring clean, safe, and reliable water to the communities of Vihiga County.
Regional Director of The Water Project Humphrey Buradi and His Excellency The Governor of Vihiga County, Dr. Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo at MOU signing.
“The signing of the MOU represents a continuation of the strong working relationship between Vihiga County Government and The Water Project, acknowledging our joint mission to provide water access to the communities of Vihiga, to ensure the long-term sustainability of WASH infrastructure, and to build and share knowledge among sector actors,” explained Emma Kelly, Program Manager at The Water Project.
The Water Project’s commitment in Western Kenya began over 12 years ago.The organization, leading and working through local staff and network partners, including Western Water and Sanitation Forum (WEWASAFO) and Friends of Timothy Foundation (FOTF), partners with communities to monitor and maintain nearly 1,300 water projects implemented across the region. Those water projects have an impact on approximately 450,000 people.
His Excellency The Governor of Vihiga County, Dr. Wilber Khasilwa Ottichilo shared, “Water is one of our top agendas. The partnership [with The Water Project] envisions implementing interventions to provide water and sanitation facilities to Vihiga residents.”
The Water Project is working towards complete water and sanitation coverage in its service areas, beginning with Hamisi sub-county in Vihiga. The organization implements water and sanitation programs via borehole drilling, well rehabilitation, the protection of natural springs, rainwater harvesting, the provision of sanitation facilities, and hygiene promotion for vulnerable communities and institutions.
In 2022, The Water Project completed a mapping exercise identifying 16,021 public and private water points, in various states of use, to understand the true scope of work needed to reach basic water coverage for all residents. The organization will publish the results of this work later in the year as the longer term plans for the region come into focus.
“We’re excited and humbled to be able to continue and greatly deepen our commitment to the people of Western Kenya as we provide access to clean, safe and reliable water to those who today suffer needlessly without it,” said Peter Chasse, President & Founder of The Water Project.
_______
Vihiga County is located in the western region of Kenya. The County has five sub-counties: Luanda, Emuhaya, Hamisi, Sabatia, and Vihiga.
The Water Project, a U.S.-based non-profit organization, with regional headquarters in Kakamega, Kenya, unlocks human potential by providing reliable water projects to communities in sub-Saharan Africa. Learn more at thewaterproject.org.
