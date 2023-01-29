Glacial Acrylic Acid Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period.
Glacial Acrylic Acid Market was valued at USD 2.6 Billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 3.48 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7 % during the forecast period (2022-2029)
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 29, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market was USD 2.6 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7 percent to reach USD 3.48 billion by 2029 throughout the forecast period.
Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Scope and Research Methodology
The report includes data collected by both primary and secondary research methods and analysed by SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force analysis which includes driver, restraint, opportunities and regional insights. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through segments: application and its sub-segments. This expected to stimulate the key vendors of the industry to invest in Glacial Acrylic Acid market.
Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Dynamics
The ability of Acrylic acid to absorb and retain huge amount of water and aqueous solutions, superabsorbents (SAPs) are expected to drive growth for the market whereas hazardous nature of Glacial Acrylic Acid is expected to restrain the Global Acrylic Acid market growth over the forecast period.
Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region dominated the Global Acrylic Acid market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5 percent during the forecast period. Asia Pacific region dominated the market on the account of rising focus of government authorities on infrastructural development in China, Japan and India.
Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Segmentation
By Application:
Nappies
Adult & Feminine Hygiene
Detergents
Adhesives, Coatings & Sealants
Water Treatment
Others
Global Glacial Acrylic Acid Market Key Players Include
The Dow Chemical Company
Arkema
BASF SE
Sasol
Tasnee
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
HAITUNG CHEMICALS CO.,LTD.
BASF PETRONAS Chemicals Sdn. Bhd
Cargill, Incorporated
Novozymes
Hexion Inc.
LG Chem
Novomer Inc
Sanmu Group
Shandong kaitai petrochemical Co., Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
