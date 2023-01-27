NOWA outlines 16 major achievements of Hajiya Aisha Gambo in 2 Years
Naval Officers Wives Association
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 27, 2023 ) ABUJA, NIGERIA - (ARAB NEWSWIRE) - Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo is the wife of the Nigerian Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, and President of the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA).
She is an accomplished philanthropist and an entrepreneur par excellence. Her leadership of the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA) since February 27, 2021 has seen her focused and committed to improving the welfare of families of officers and ratings in the barracks.
NOWA under her sterling leadership has complemented the efforts of the Nigerian Navy in welfare-related projects and charitable ventures in education, economic empowerment, health, and social services.
She is a recipient of the AIDCA 2022 Outstanding Humanitarian Award of the Year for her philanthropic and humanitarian work and landmark achievements as the leader of NOWA.
Below is a list of projects undertaken by the National President of the Naval Officers Wives Association (NOWA), Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo
1. Installation and launching of 64 boreholes in rural areas across the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory in 2021.
2. Distribution of over 135 million Naira worth of food items as palliatives to orphanage homes, Nigerian Correctional Services, Communities in distress and other outreaches.
3. Increment of salaries of all NOWA Schools Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff across the country.
4. Renovation of all NOWA Schools and the NOWA National Secretariat in Abuja.
5. Construction and Commissioning of an additional standard Skill Acquisition Centre in Oghara, Delta state.
6. Commissioning of NOWA Shopping Mall Banda, Kogi state.
7. Conducting Medical outreach and distribution eye glasses to the aged during the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference and release of 24 inmates from correctional facilities in Kano State.
8. Donation of text books and educational materials to several schools in Abuja and Kano State.
9. To ensure that the empowerment of women and children in the Society remains the topmost priority of the Association, Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo organized an African Study Tour programme to 5 African Countries namely (Ghana, Sao Tome & Principle, Kenya, Cameroun and South Africa). This programme was designed to expose members of the Association to women empowerment initiatives and programmes as practiced by other countries. This tour was designed to further strengthen the already existing programmes practiced by the Association.
10. Medical outreach and distribution of palliatives to ONNE Community during the Nigerian Navy Week Celebration 2022 in Rivers, Port Harcourt.
11. Ground Breaking / Fund raising for the construction of 200-Bed NOWA Women and Children Green Smart Hospital.
12. Foundation stone laying for the construction of NOWA International Market Borikiri, Rivers State.
13. Commissioning of Hajiya Nana Aisha Gambo Science Laboratories at NOWA Secondary School, Atimbo Calabar.
14. Commissioning of NOWA Remodeled Guest House and 200 capacity NOWA Banquet Hall, Asokoro, Abuja.
15. Distribution of 74-wheel chairs distributed to less privileged across Nigeria.
16. 40 sewing machines distributed to skilful and less privileged across Nigeria.
For more information, visit www. nowang.org
Email: info@nowang.org nowanatsec@yahoo.com
Phone: +234-9-2920-221
----
