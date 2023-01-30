Road Marking Materials Market worth $7.5 billion by 2025 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Road Marking Materials Market is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025. Report provides crucial industry insights that will help your business grow.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 30, 2023 ) The report "Road Marking Materials Market by Type (Performance-based Markings & Paint-based Markings), Application (Road & Highway Marking, Parking Lot Marking, Factory Marking, Airport Marking, and Anti-skid Marking), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The Road Marking Materials Market is projected to grow from USD 6.1 billion in 2020 to USD 7.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025. The market is witnessing average growth across the world due to factors such as, increased spending on safer roads, and new infrastructure and roadway projects in emerging economies.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13285598
By type, the paint-based markings segment is estimated to dominate the global road marking materials market.
By type, the paint-based markings segment of the road marking materials market is estimated to dominate the global road marking materials market due to their cost-effectiveness and efficient performance. These markings generate high demand due to their retro-reflective glass beads and are generally used to denote travel lanes or mark parking spaces. These factors are expected to drive the road marking materials growth in the type segment.
By application, airport markings segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of road marking materials market from 2020 to 2025.
By application, the airport markings application segment is projected to growth with the highest CAGR in the global road marking materials market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the airport marking application segment is primarily due to the significance of airport safety. These markings guide airplanes coming into and going out from a runway or taxiway, provide situational awareness, provide an essential visual aid to authorities, and promote overall airfield safety. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of airport markings segment in the road marking materials market during the forecast period.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Road Marking Materials Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=13285598
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Road Marking Materials Market”
213 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
203 - Pages
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth in the global road marking materials market during forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for road marking materials during the forecast period. The growing demand for road marking materials is primarily driven by the increasing investments in the civil construction sector, as well as the growing need for safer roads. The various infrastructural activities by emerging economies like China and India is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific road marking materials market during the forecast period. These factors are estimated to lead the road marking materials market in Asia Pacific region.
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), SealMaster (US), 3M (US), Aximum (France), Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG (Austria), Crown Technology, LLC (US), Basler Lacke (Switzerland), and Ozark Materials, LLC (US) are the key players in road marking materials market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13285598
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Download PDF brochure of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13285598
By type, the paint-based markings segment is estimated to dominate the global road marking materials market.
By type, the paint-based markings segment of the road marking materials market is estimated to dominate the global road marking materials market due to their cost-effectiveness and efficient performance. These markings generate high demand due to their retro-reflective glass beads and are generally used to denote travel lanes or mark parking spaces. These factors are expected to drive the road marking materials growth in the type segment.
By application, airport markings segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of road marking materials market from 2020 to 2025.
By application, the airport markings application segment is projected to growth with the highest CAGR in the global road marking materials market, during the forecast period. The high growth of the airport marking application segment is primarily due to the significance of airport safety. These markings guide airplanes coming into and going out from a runway or taxiway, provide situational awareness, provide an essential visual aid to authorities, and promote overall airfield safety. These factors are estimated to drive the growth of airport markings segment in the road marking materials market during the forecast period.
Don't miss out on business opportunities in Road Marking Materials Market. Speak to Our Analyst and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow. https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=13285598
Browse In-Depth TOC On "Road Marking Materials Market”
213 - Market Data Tables
44 - Figures
203 - Pages
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth in the global road marking materials market during forecast period.
Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market for road marking materials during the forecast period. The growing demand for road marking materials is primarily driven by the increasing investments in the civil construction sector, as well as the growing need for safer roads. The various infrastructural activities by emerging economies like China and India is driving the growth of the Asia Pacific road marking materials market during the forecast period. These factors are estimated to lead the road marking materials market in Asia Pacific region.
The Sherwin-Williams Company (US), Ennis-Flint, Inc. (US), SWARCO AG (Austria), Geveko Markings (Denmark), SealMaster (US), 3M (US), Aximum (France), Rembrandtin Lack GmbH Nfg. KG (Austria), Crown Technology, LLC (US), Basler Lacke (Switzerland), and Ozark Materials, LLC (US) are the key players in road marking materials market.
Get Sample Pages of This Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13285598
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Aashish Mehra
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results