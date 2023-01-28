UV Tape Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent during the forecast period
UV Tape Market size was valued at USD 1.02 Bn. in 2021 and the total UV Tape revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 1.81 Bn.
As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global UV Tape Market was USD 1.02 billion in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4 percent to reach USD 1.81 billion by 2029.
UV Tape Market Scope and Research Methodology
UV Tape market report includes comprehensive data on drivers, restraints, regional insights and opportunities which expected to stimulate key competitors of market to invest in UV Tape market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate market size of UV Tape market which was validated by primary research. Through secondary research method, the key vendors in Copper Smelting market have been identified. It presents an in-depth analysis of the market through segments: type, product, application and their various sub-segments.
UV Tape Market Dynamics
The rising semiconductor industries and increased investment in building infrastructure are expected to drive growth for UV Tape market due to their characteristics. UV Tapes offer watertight seal, excellent conformability which is expected to drive the market. Health and Environmental risks associated with UV tapes are expected to restraint the UV Tape market.
UV Tape Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region held the largest share of 42 percent in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 7.2 percent. It is expected since increased demand from various end-use sectors.
UV Tape Market Segmentation
By Type:
Polyolefin (PO)
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
Other
By Product:
Foamed tapes
Non-foamed tapes
Thermally Conductive tapes
Flame Retardant tapes
Universal tapes
Other
By Application:
Automotive
Building & Construction
Aerospace
Electricals & Electronics
Others
UV Tape Market Key Players Include
BASF SE
Henkel AG & Company
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
NEPTCO
Denka
Hitachi Chemical
S3 Alliance
Minitron
Dou Yee
QES
Furukawa Electric
LINTEC
Sumitomo Bakelite
AI Technology
NPMT
Semiconductor Equipment
Nitto
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
Ultron Systems, Inc.
Minitron Electronic GmbH
Load point Limited
Lintec Corporation
Nitto Denko Corporation
NEPTCO, Inc.
Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
UV Tape Market Key Players Include
BASF SE
Henkel AG & Company
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
NEPTCO
Denka
Hitachi Chemical
S3 Alliance
Minitron
Dou Yee
QES
Furukawa Electric
LINTEC
Sumitomo Bakelite
AI Technology
NPMT
Semiconductor Equipment
Nitto
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.
Ultron Systems, Inc.
Minitron Electronic GmbH
Load point Limited
Lintec Corporation
Nitto Denko Corporation
NEPTCO, Inc.
Teraoka Seisakusho Co., Ltd.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
