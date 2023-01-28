CO2 Gas Sensor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period.
CO2 Gas Sensor Market size was valued at USD 375.5 Mn. in 2021 and the total CO2 Gas Sensor revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 759.26 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global CO2 Gas Sensor Market was USD 375.5 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 759.26 million at a CAGR of 9.2 percent during the forecast period.
CO2 Gas Sensor Market Scope and Research Methodology
For the research, the CO2 Gas Sensor market has been divided into two major segments: technology, end-user and various sub-segments. The report provides an analysis of the current activities and revenue at the global, regional and local levels. The report contains an analysis of market estimates and trends in various countries. The CO2 Gas Sensor market report includes data collected by both primary and secondary research methods. Further, this data is analyzed by SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force analysis which provides information of market drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.
CO2 Gas Sensor Market Dynamics
Due to government regulations demand for CO2 gas sensors in sectors like automobiles, HVAC systems, air quality monitoring systems are expected to drive the CO2 Gas Sensor market. Rising deployment of IoT in CO2 gas sensors is expected to be major factor to drive the CO2 Gas Sensor Market growth.
CO2 Gas Sensor Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region dominated the global CO2 gas sensor market holding the largest share of 38 percent in 2021 and is expected to maintain this position throughout the forecast period at a CAGR of 9.1 percent.
CO2 Gas Sensor Market Segmentation
By Technology:
Infrared Gas Sensor
Photo Ionization Sensor
Electrochemical Gas Sensor
Thermal Conductivity Gas Sensor
Metal Oxide-based Gas Sensor
Catalytic Gas Sensor
Others
By End-User:
Consumer Electronics
Industrial
o Automotive
o Aerospace and Defense
o Others
Healthcare
Others
CO2 Gas Sensor Market Key Players Include
Figaro Engineering Inc.
Membrapor AG
AlphaSense Inc.
Nemoto & Co. Ltd
Robert Bosch GmbH
Amphenol Advanced Sensors
AMS AG
Trolex Ltd
ABB Ltd
Siemens AG
City Technology Ltd
Asahi Kasei Corporation
Digital Control Systems, Inc.
GSS
Honeywell International Inc.
Sick AG
Siemens
Vaisala
E+E Elektronik GES.M.B.H.
Johnson Controls
Maximize Market Research is leading Electronics market research firm, has also published the following reports:
Solar Cable Market : The market is expected to reach USD 2.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 14.05 percent during the forecast period. Copper-based solar cables provides characteristics such as flexibility, low resistivity, stability, strength and better corrosion resistance are expected to drive the market.
Full Body Scanner Market : The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 612.5 million by 2029. Factors such as threats from terrorism and anti-social factors and increased number of air passengers are expected to drive the Full Body Scanner Market.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
