The Recreation Clubs market size reached USD 48.20 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 81.59 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 6.8 % during the forecast period.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 28, 2023 ) The Maximize Market report states, the global Recreation Club Market is expected to grow from USD 48.20 billion in 2021 to USD 81.59 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.8 percent.
Recreation Club Market Scope and Research methodology
Recreation Club market report includes comprehensive data on drivers, restraints, regional insights and opportunities which expected to stimulate key competitors of market to invest in Recreation Club market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate market size which was validated by primary research. Through secondary research method, the key vendors in Recreation Club market have been identified. It presents an in-depth analysis of the market through segments: category, age group, traveler’s type and their various sub-segments.
Recreation Club Market Dynamics
Market mostly driven by the factor that awareness of the importance of exercise and fitness among the younger generation and individuals and families are choosing to spend money on leisure activities that interest them.
Recreation Club Market Regional Insights
Governments of Asia Pacific countries promoting physical activity through education, investment and upgrading recreation infrastructure helped this region to dominate the global Recreation Clubs market share in 2021. Additionally, North American market is expected to boost by growth in tourism, travel and sightseeing through disposable income among the population.
Recreation Club Market Segmentation
By Category:
Recreational sports clubs
Non sports recreational clubs
By Age Group:
Baby Boomers
Generation X
Millennials
Generation Z
By Travelers Type:
Solo
Group
Recreation Club Market Key Players
Bounds Green Bowls and Tennis Club
Braidwood Recreation Club
Bretton Woods Recreation Center
Caine Recreation Club
Carolina Country Club
Disneyland Paris
Jebel Ali Recreation Club
New York Yacht Club
Northwood Club
Stowmarket Meadlands Recreation Club
Tewkesbury Cruising & Sailing Club
The Lenches Sports and Recreation Club
Troyda le Recreational Club Ltd
Tuckahoe Swim & Tennis Club
Tumbleweed Recreation Center
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
