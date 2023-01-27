Methyl Palmitate Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent during the forecast period
Methyl Palmitate Market size was valued at USD 2.2 Bn. in 2021 and the total Methyl Palmitate revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 3.3 Bn.
As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global Methyl Palmitate Market was USD 2.2 billion in 2021 is expected to reach USD 3.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent through the forecast period.
Methyl Palmitate Market Scope and Research Methodology
For the research, the Methyl Palmitate market has been divided into three major segments: type, source and application and various sub-segments. The report provides an analysis of the current activities and trends with revenue at the global, regional and local levels. The report contains an analysis of market estimates and trends in various countries. The Methyl Palmitate market report includes data collected by both primary and secondary research methods. Further, this data is analyzed by SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force analysis which provides information of Methyl Palmitate market drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.
Methyl Palmitate Market Dynamics
Methyl Palmitate is utilized as oiling agents for meals, spin finishes, textiles, plastic lubricants and basic materials for fragrance which is expected to drive the Methyl Palmitate market growth. The Methyl Palmitate work as a naturally occurring cardioprotective agent for liver cancer treatment in pharmaceuticals.
Methyl Palmitate Market Regional insights
APAC market held the largest share of 38 percent of Methyl Palmitate market in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. The population growth in China, India and Southeast Asia is expected to drive the regional Methyl Palmitate market growth.
Methyl Palmitate Market Segmentation
By Type:
Purity99
Purity98.5
Purity98
Purity97
By Source:
Palm Oil
Coconut Oil
Sunflower Oil
Olive Oil
Peanut Oil
Others Vegetable Oils
By Application:
Detergents
Emulsifiers
Wetting Agents
Stabilizers
Plasticizers
Biofuel
Methyl Palmitate Market Key Players Include
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Handan Shijia Chemical Technology Co.,ltd (China)
Thermo Scientific (US)
Veeprho (India)
Glentham Life Sciences (United Kingdom)
Acme synthetic chemicals (India)
CYMIT QUÍMICA S.L. (Spain)
Eucerin
Acme-Hardesty (US)
Alfa Aesar, Hebei Jingu Group
Anhui Fengyuan Bio-Energy
Haiyan Fine Chemical
CiteAb (United Kingdom)
Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp (US)
Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI) (Japan)
Polybutadiene Market : The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7 percent to reach USD 19.74 billion by 2029 through the forecast period. The Strengths of Polybutadiene like toughness, low rolling resistance and low glass transitions are expected to drive Polybutadiene market,
Mylar Market : The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.23 percent to reach USD 17.88 billion by 2029. Increased popularity of high barrier packaging are expected to drive the demand for Mylar market globally.
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
