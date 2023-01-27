Bioink Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.48 percent during the forecast period
The Bioink Market size was valued at USD 128.63 Mn. in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow by 20.48% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 571.03 Mn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 27, 2023 ) As per the Maximize Market research, a global business and consultancy firm, the global “Bioink Market” was USD 128.63 million in 2021 is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.48 percent during the forecast period to reach USD 571.03 million by 2029.
Bioink Market Scope and Research Methodology
For the research, the Bioink market has been divided into four major segments: component, source, application area, material and various sub-segments. The report provides an analysis of the current activities and trends with revenue at the global, regional and local levels. The report contains an analysis of market estimates and trends in various countries. The Bioink market report includes data collected by both primary and secondary research methods. Further, this data is analyzed by SWOT, PESTLE and PORTER’s five force analysis which provides information of Bioink market drivers, restraints, opportunities and regional insights.
Bioink Market Dynamics
Increased demand of tissues and organs for transplantation and advancements in 3D bioprinting are expected to drive the Bioink market growth. Increasing research on growing stem cell and use of 3D bioprinting in cosmetic industry, drug discovery processes are expected to drive growth for Bioink product market.
Bioink Market Regional Insights
Asia Pacific region dominated the 3D bioprinting market with share of 23.7 percent. The region is expected to maintain its leadership through the forecast period. China and Japan are leading the regional Bioink market which is attributed to factors such as increased government spending and research and development.
Bioink Market Segmentation
By Component:
Cell types
Hydrogels
Additives
By Source
Natural
Synthetic
By Application Area
Medical
Tissue and organ generation
Medical pills
Prosthetics and implants
Others
Dental
Biosensors
Consumer/Personal Product Testing
By Material
Agarose
Alginate
Chitosan
Collagen
Fibrinogen
Gelatin
Hyaluronic Acid
Graphene
Hydroxyapatite
Cell- and tissue-derived ECM
Poly (Ethylene Glycol) Diacrylate (PEGDA)
Others
Bioink Market Key Competitors Include
Advance Biomatrix
CollPlant
Jellagen
Rousselot
Humabiologics
4D Biomaterials
UPM Biomedicals
Innoregen
Axolotl Biosciences
Akira Science
CELLINK
Merck kGaA
Maximize Market Research is leading materials and chemical research firm, has also published the following reports:
About Maximize Market Research:
Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C research on 6,500 high growth emerging opportunities & technologies as well as threats to the companies across the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defence and other manufacturing sectors.
