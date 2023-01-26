Navigating in Organizations: How to Impact Organizations and Get Things Done!
Most organizations are hierarchical, social, political, competitive and…frustrating. Get a running head start on the competition and learn what it takes to succeed in this environment—without looking like a self-promoting jerk!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2023 ) Denver, CO – Trent Press is pleased to announce the release of Navigating in Organizations: How to Impact Organizations and Get Things Done! by Gary T. Moore. This comprehensive yet succinct guide shares the lessons learned by the author during his successful 50-year career in business and nonprofit organizations. As organizations are not families (a commonly used word and misconception in organizations) and not meritocracies, Moore’s book explains what this means in terms of getting ahead.
Gary Moore reveals what skills are needed for effectively navigating organizations…along with eleven “career killers.” These skills include building personal, professional relationships and how to be effective in meetings, plus tips on public speaking and conflict management and how to sell one’s ideas to others. His advice regarding “career killers” includes not taking things personally (while assuming everyone else does); avoiding spending significant time around negative people; and not being afraid to ask questions about how things are done.
In Navigating in Organizations, most chapters end with specific “Get Started” actions to implement the topic’s principles, and a list of helpful resources is included. Throughout the book the principles discussed are illustrated with Real-World Experiences—short vignettes from the author’s 50-plus-year career of “getting things done” in organizations!
At 152 pages, Navigating in Organizations is available online through Outskirts Press. It is also sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the nonfiction / business and economics categories.
ISBN: 978-0-578-17304-7 Format: 7 x 10 paperback Retail: $15.95 eBook: $5.00
Genre: NON-FICTION / Business & Economics
About the Author: Gary Moore began his organization leadership career as Senior Patrol Leader of Boy Scout Troop 309. Since then, he has assumed leadership positions and made things happen in:
• Two major corporations;
• An industrial distributorship which he managed, purchased and sold after nine profitable years of operation;
• Boards of three major nonprofit organizations serving children, elected as president of each board
• A national trade association, serving as board president;
• A local trade association;
• Two clubs; and
• Two churches
Gary has authored three previous books focused on sales and management in wholesale distribution and has been a frequent author and speaker on sales, marketing and management topics. He can be reached at garytrentm@aol.com.
Learn more about the author at www.outskirtspress.com/Navigating
