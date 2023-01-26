Remote Weapon Station Market value reach $7.5 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 2.8%
Remote Weapon Station Market by Application (Military, Homeland Security), Platform (Land, Airborne, Naval), Weapon Type (Lethal, Non-lethal), Mobility (Moving, Stationary), Technology, Component and Region - Global Forecast to 2027
(EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2023 ) The Remote Weapon Station Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 7.5 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2022 to 2027. The remote weapon station market has been segmented on the basis of application, platform, component, weapon type, mobility, technology, and region. Rise in asymmetric warfare, and increased deployment of remote weapon stations on combat vehicles are the key factors driving the remote weapon station market.
According to application, the remote weapon station market's military segment is anticipated to experience the largest CAGR growth throughout the course of the forecast period. The crews of various combat service support vehicles may defend themselves while receiving vital and necessary supplies of ammunition, food, water, and fuel in the regions of battle thanks to remote weapon stations operated by militaries all over the world. The demand for remote weapon stations is growing as asymmetric warfare becomes more prevalent. The main duties carried out by remote weapon stations are close combat operations, fire support for foot infantry, and area defense.
Due to the installation of remote weapon stations on various platforms, including armored combat vehicles, autonomous ground vehicles, and ground stationary, among others, the land sector of the remote weapon station market is anticipated to develop at the greatest CAGR during the forecast period. The land sector of the remote weapon station market is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to technological developments in the design of weapon systems of various calibers.
Lethal weapons are predicted to dominate the remote weapon station market in 2022 based on weapon type. Small caliber and medium caliber are additional categories for lethal weapons. During the anticipated period, the small caliber segment is anticipated to dominate the remote weapon station market. This is because there is an increased need for small-caliber weapons that can be mounted remotely on ground, sea, and air platforms. During the forecast period, nations like China and India are anticipated to purchase such weaponry.
In the near future, Europe is anticipated to be among the regions with the largest markets for remote weapon stations. Military operations are anticipated to be driven by remote weapon stations since they shield people from direct fire and reduce losses. Major manufacturers and service providers in the area are working to create technologically advanced combat systems and unmanned systems with remote weapon stations due to the significance of troop safety and the need to increase the kill power of a warfare platform.
Following the Middle East and North America in terms of predicted CAGR growth during the projection period is the Asia Pacific remote weapon station market. Due to the purchase of new military platform fleets, there is an increase in demand for remote weapon stations. Several Asia-Pacific nations have raised their defense spending and are implementing significant modernization plans for their armed forces. The market for remote weapon stations in this region is expanding as a result of these modernization initiatives.
