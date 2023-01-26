Breathable Films Market to Witness Unprecedented Growth in Coming Years
The breathable films market is driven by growing awareness regarding health & hygiene and increasing usage of breathable films in premium hygiene products in both developed and developing countries.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 26, 2023 ) The global Breathable films Market is estimated to be USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2% between 2020 to 2025. Rising awareness of health and hygiene and increasing the purchasing power of consumers are the major drivers of the global Breathable films Market during the forecast period.
Breathable films could be both microporous or monolithic in nature. The global breathable films market is projected to grow at an average pace during the forecast period. The demand for breathable films in developing countries is likely to be driven by the rising penetration of hygiene products. The market has prospect for growth in regions where the penetration of hygiene products is low. For example, in Asia Pacific (APAC), India, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are high potential markets. In the Middle East & Africa (MEA), Egypt, Iraq, Iran, Nigeria, Algeria, Angola, and Sudan are the most attractive markets. In developed countries, the market is expected to be driven by the replacement of basic hygiene products with premium products.
The breathable films market has the potential to grow in niche applications such as food packaging and agriculture with the advancement of technology, the use of biodegradable raw material, and the development of low-cost manufacturing.
Polypropylene-based breathable films are expected to be the fastest-growing type of breathable films in 2019, and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period. Polypropylene-based films are most commonly used in the medical application for the preparation of disposable drapes and gowns, gloves, etc. With the increasing awareness of health and hygiene and advancements in the field of infection control after surgeries, the market for breathable films made up of polyurethane is bound to grow.
Browse in-depth TOC on "Breathable films Market”
548 - Market Data Tables
57 - Figures
313 - Pages
APAC is the fastest-growing market for breathable films, followed by Middle East & Africa. Apart from Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Singapore, the penetration of hygiene products in this region is low. However, it is increasing significantly in developing countries such as China and India. The birth rate is quite high in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia as compared to the afore mentioned countries. Furthermore, with the increase in per capita GDP (at PPP), hygiene products are now affordable in these countries. Also, hygiene products manufacturers are increasingly investing in this region.
The demand for breathable films have is anticipated to grow by 9.3% in 2020, which is majorly driven by the increased production of medical supplies such as masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, gloves and other medical related products that was in high demand due to COVID-19 pandemic. The panic buying in the developed baby diaper markets such as the US, Germany, France and the UK has increased the demand of baby diaper. These developments is expected to drive the breathable films market in 2020.
