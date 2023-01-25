Ultrafiltration Market To Surpass USD 2,140.1 Million Threshold By 2023: Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
Increasing awareness of water & wastewater treatment and requirement of selective separation for meeting water quality standards are the major drivers for the ultrafiltration market.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2023 ) The global Ultrafiltration Market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2022 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period. The overall increase in demand for membranes in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa is driving the membranes market. Rising awareness pertaining to wastewater treatment, and increasing freshwater scarcity are some of the factors driving the global membranes market.
Driver: Selective separation technology
A certain level of purity is to be maintained in the separation processes in water treatment, food & beverage processing, and pharmaceutical applications, which can be provided by selective types of membranes. Concerns about the impact of contaminants such as pharmaceutical residues and pesticides in ground water sources have emerged recently. In such situations, the requirement of selective separation technology in the filtration process is required to meet the established water quality standards, which is ultimately driving the global ultrafiltration market.
Opportunity: Rising scarcity of fresh water
The scarcity of fresh water is a major problem faced by industries as well as the society in general. Industries will require large volumes of water in their production process, which also generates industrial wastewater. Recycle and reuse of water will be essential for companies to manage water as it is a scarce resource. The growth in industrialization will require more resources in the coming years. This growth is expected to create new opportunities for the use of ultrafiltration. Stringent regulations and growing environmental concerns are factors that are expected to drive the industries to recycle and reuse water to achieve zero discharge. With significant growth in population, urbanization, industrialization, pollution, and climate change, the water scarcity will continue to increase.
This situation will be more concerning in water-scarce countries in the Middle East. Rising scarcity of fresh water has increased the need for desalination of water from oceans, especially in developing countries such as India, Thailand, Indonesia, and so on. Countries in the Middle East & Africa and South America are establishing brackish water treatment units and water desalination units for the desalination of seawater. This is expected to significantly increase the demand for ultrafiltration in the near future.
Recent Developments
In April 2018, the Pentair company completed the separation of its electrical business, which is now a part of nVent Electric plc (UK). The company is now pure residential and commercial water treatment company. The strategy of divestment is expected to help the company increase its market share in the water treatment industry.
In June 2018, Koch company membranes signed an agreement with Ji’nan (China) to supply the PURON Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) modules for Wastewater Treatment Plant I and Plant II Expansion Projects. The development increased the market share of the company in the APAC region.
Some of the key players in the ultrafiltration market are DowDuPont Inc. (US), Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore), Inge GmbH (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (US), GE Water & Process Technologies (US), Hydranautics (US), and Pentair plc (US), among others. Partnerships, agreements & collaborations was the major growth strategy adopted by the market players between 2015 and 2018 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for ultrafiltration in the emerging economies.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.
The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.
Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.
To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Recent Developments
In April 2018, the Pentair company completed the separation of its electrical business, which is now a part of nVent Electric plc (UK). The company is now pure residential and commercial water treatment company. The strategy of divestment is expected to help the company increase its market share in the water treatment industry.
In June 2018, Koch company membranes signed an agreement with Ji’nan (China) to supply the PURON Membrane Bio-Reactor (MBR) modules for Wastewater Treatment Plant I and Plant II Expansion Projects. The development increased the market share of the company in the APAC region.
Some of the key players in the ultrafiltration market are DowDuPont Inc. (US), Hyflux Ltd. (Singapore), Inge GmbH (Germany), Toray Industries, Inc. (US), GE Water & Process Technologies (US), Hydranautics (US), and Pentair plc (US), among others. Partnerships, agreements & collaborations was the major growth strategy adopted by the market players between 2015 and 2018 to enhance their regional footprint and meet the growing demand for ultrafiltration in the emerging economies.
