In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 percent during the forecast period
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market size was valued at USD 1.68 Bn. in 2021 and the market is expected to grow at 5.5% from 2022 to 2029, reaching nearly USD 2.58 Bn.
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 25, 2023 ) The report published by Maximize Market research on the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market, covers an extensive regional analysis and competitive landscape. Over the forecast period the market is to grow from USD 1.68 billion in 2021 to USD 2.58 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.5 percent.
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Scope and Research Methodology
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market report includes comprehensive data on drivers, restraints, regional insights and opportunities which expected to stimulate key competitors of market to invest in In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate market size of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market which was validated by primary research. Through secondary research method, the key vendors in In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market have been identified. It presents an in-depth analysis of the market through segments.
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Dynamics
The increasing global burden of various infectious illness, HIV and malignancies demands for innovative diagnostic method for effective treatment and to monitor their performance are expected to drive In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market. Rising number of licensed clinical laboratories and supportive regulatory authorities are expected to be the driver of In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market.
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Regional Insights
North American market held the highest share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market at a CAGR of 5.1 percent during the forecast period. The increased incidence of chronic diseases in 2021 is expected to drive the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control market.
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Segmentation
By Product and Service:
Quality Control
Data Management Solutions
Quality Assurance Services
By Technology:
Immunochemistry
Clinical Chemistry
Molecular Diagnostics
Microbiology
Hematology
Coagulation/ Hemostasis
Other Technologies
By End User:
Hospitals
Clinical Laboratories
Academic and Research Institutes
Home-care
Other End users
In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Key Competitors include
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Randox Laboratories Ltd.
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
LGC Limited
Abbott Laboratories
Roche Diagnostics
Siemens Healthineers
Danaher Corporation
Fortress Diagnostics
SERO AS
Sysmex Corporation
Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics
Helena Laboratories Corporation
Quidel Corporation
Sun Diagnostics, LLC.
Seegene Inc.
ZeptoMetrix Corporation
Qnostics
Bio-Techne Corporation
Microbiologics
Microbix Biosystems
Streck, Inc.
Alpha-Tec Systems
Maine Molecular Quality Controls, Inc.
Grifols, S.A.
