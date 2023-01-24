Disney 'Proudly' Launches Newest Season of Acclaimed Animated Family Series
Step and Repeat LA Creates Media Wall for the Second Season Premiere of ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’!
EMAILWIRE.COM, January 24, 2023 ) Los Angeles, CA - The weather was picturesque on Thursday the 19th of January, 2023 as the crew of Step and Repeat LA eagerly headed out to the Nate Holden Performing Arts Center on their latest assignment: setting up a massive 50’ Media Wall for the premiere of Season 2 of Disney’s ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’!
‘Louder and Prouder’, which premiered on Disney+ in February of 2022, is an animated series created by Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar that is based on the original series, ‘The Proud Family’, which aired on the Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005.
The critically acclaimed series follows 16-year-old Penny Penny and her family as they navigate through the twists and turns, ups and downs of life in their town of Smithville. Characters of the show are voiced by such actors as Kayla Pratt, Tommy Davidson, Jo Marie Payton and many more!
Step and Repeat LA’s crew constructed the 8’ high and 50’ long Media Wall using a series of wooden flats. The face of the wall was dressed with a matt-finished fabric print, which featured logos for the show and of course, Disney! A purple carpet was rolled out and by 1 PM that same day, the backdrop was ready for showtime, which was due to take place later on that evening.
‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ starting February 1, 2023.
From large-scale premieres to grand openings of small businesses, Step and Repeat LA has been creating backdrops for countless special events for nearly 15 years. The company provides top-notch sales executives to handle every detail, a cutting-edge design team that can create custom-designed layouts, as well as in-house printing, production, and quality check. Delivery, setup and take-down services are performed by Step and Repeat LA’s experienced crew, and with a same-day turnaround capability, it’s no wonder Step and Repeat LA has become The City of Angel’s premiere red carpet backdrop company!
